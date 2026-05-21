IGP Assures Electoral Stakeholders of Peaceful, Credible Election in Ekiti

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force, in collaboration with other security agencies under the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), to ensuring a peaceful, secure, free, and credible governorship election in Ekiti State.

According to the Police, comprehensive deployment plans and operational strategies have already been concluded across the state’s 16 Local Government Areas, 154 wards and more than 2,400 polling units, with personnel and operational assets strategically positioned to guarantee the safety of voters, electoral officials, observers and other participants in the electoral process.

In a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Placid, the IGP assured stakeholders that the Nigeria Police Force would remain professional and impartial throughout the election period.

He also urged political actors to abide by the Peace Accord and conduct their activities peacefully.

The statement further encouraged residents of Ekiti State to freely exercise their constitutional rights without fear, assuring them of adequate security before, during and after the election.

Reiterating the Force’s commitment to the protection of democratic values and maintenance of public order, the statement noted:

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu, on Thursday, 21st May 2026, attended the Election Stakeholders’ Meeting and Signing of the Peace Accord ahead of the forthcoming Ekiti State Governorship Election held in Ado-Ekiti, where he reaffirmed the readiness of the Nigeria Police Force to ensure a peaceful, secure, free, and credible electoral process across the State.

“The event brought together key electoral and political stakeholders including representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the National Peace Committee led by former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, (Rtd), political parties, candidates, traditional rulers, civil society groups, security agencies, religious leaders, and members of the diplomatic and observer community.”

The IGP commended the Independent National Electoral Commission and the National Peace Committee for sustaining initiatives aimed at promoting peaceful democratic participation and strengthening public confidence in the electoral process.

He particularly acknowledged the leadership and continued commitment of former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, to peace, national unity and democratic stability in the country.