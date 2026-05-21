Ahead of June 20 Ekiti Guber Poll: Oyebanji, Opponents Sign Peace Pact, Reject Violence

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

As political activities intensify ahead of the June 20, 2026 governorship election in Ekiti State, Governor Biodun Oyebanji and other governorship candidates on Thursday signed a peace accord, pledging to reject violence and embrace credible, issue-based campaigns.

The accord, brokered by the National Peace Committee in partnership with The Kukah Centre, brought together key stakeholders including political parties, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, traditional rulers and civil society organisations in Ado-Ekiti.

The candidates jointly committed themselves to peaceful conduct before, during and after the election, vowing to avoid inflammatory rhetoric, political intimidation and actions capable of disrupting the electoral process.

Governor Oyebanji, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), described peace as critical to sustaining Ekiti’s democratic reputation, assuring residents that his supporters would conduct themselves responsibly throughout the election period.

He also applauded the National Peace Committee for its continued intervention in promoting peaceful elections and political stability across the country.

Chairman of INEC, Prof. Joash Amupitan, said the commission had completed major preparations for the governorship poll, including logistics arrangements and deployment strategies for personnel and electoral materials.

According to him, over one million registered voters are expected to participate in the election, while measures have been put in place to ensure transparency and efficiency in the voting process.

Amupitan warned political actors against vote-buying, violence and voter intimidation, stressing that security agencies and electoral officials had been directed to enforce electoral laws strictly.

Also speaking, the Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, assured residents of adequate security coverage across the state, pledging that security operatives would remain neutral and professional throughout the exercise.

Representing the National Peace Committee, retired Gen. Martin-Luther Agwai urged political leaders to put the peace and stability of Ekiti above political ambition, warning that electoral violence could undermine democratic gains and threaten community harmony.

He noted that the signing of the peace accord reflected a shared commitment by all stakeholders to ensure a peaceful, credible and acceptable governorship election in the state.

The event ended with the formal signing of the peace pact by candidates and party representatives amid renewed calls for peaceful participation by voters and political supporters.