Shettima To APC Stakeholders: Ensure Party’s Overall Victory in 2027 Election

.Leads party members to Borno as Gubio emerges APC guber candidate

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Thursday participated in the primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which produced Mustapha Gubio as the party’s governorship flagbearer.

The Vice President, who led the governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, and other APC members in the state to the party’s governorship primary, urged all stakeholders to work towards the overall victory of the APC in the 2027 general elections.

Shettima, according to a release issued by his media aide, Stanley Nkwocha, used the forum to call on party members to ensure unity, bury hatchets, and commit themselves to the success of the party.

He called on party members to “bury hatchets, get united and commit to the success of the party, with a view to ensure overall victory for the APC, knowing full well that God gives power to whom he so wishes.”

The Vice President stressed the need to move the nation forward under an administration of integrity, even as he implored party members to see the affirmation of the party’s governorship flagbearer as a collective resolve to get the best candidates who can deliver on economic growth, security, and a brighter future for the state.

Said he: “Whatever we do here is part of the broader agenda of the administration of President Bola Tinubu, to ensure a better future for Nigeria and Nigerians – one I believe will set the nation on a clear course for prosperity. The time has come to walk the talk, and only credible leaders can make this unfold into a pleasant reality for the citizens.”

Also speaking, Governor Zulum thanked all stakeholders for their support and endorsements.

On his part, Gubio, who emerged unopposed, promised to advance the development of the state and lead with the fear of God if elected in the 2027 governorship poll.

The Vice President was accompanied to the party primary by the Governor; Deputy National Chairman (North) of the APC, Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori; Senators M.T. Monguno; Kaka Shehu Lawan; Ambassador Baba Ahmed Jidda; other members of the National Assembly; Speaker and members of the State House of Assembly; as well as commissioners and other party bigwigs.