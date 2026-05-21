SDP Expels Adewale, Agunloye, Ayienigba, Others, Elects New NWC

Picks Abimbola Atanda as presidential candidate

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The Social Democratic Party SDP at its 2026 national convention in Abuja on Wednesday expelled the likes of Adewale Adebayo, Olu Agunloye, Rufus Ayienigba and others.

The party also elected a new National Working Committee (NWC), with Shehu Gabam as the national chairman and the party through voice vote picked Abimbola Atanda as their presidential candidate for the 2027 presidential election,

The convention is coming after the Adebayo Adewale faction had a convention in Bauchi and the court later reinstated the Shehu Gabam led NWC as the authentic leadership of the party and it was confirmed by the INEC who observed the convention where he was reelected and the expulsion of Adebayo Adewale and others was ratified by the convention.

Those expelled are: Dr. Olu Agunloye, Prince Adewale Adebayo, Dr. Sadiq Umar, Abunakar Gombe, Joseph Abu, and Maggie Batubo. Others are Sa’adatu Abdullahi, Rufus Ayienigba, Barr. Abimbola Aderemi, Oguchuckwu Uba, Haseesini Belo, Alabi Lekan, Rosemary Effing and Abunakar Modibo.

Members of the newly elected NWC include: National Chairman, Shehu Gabam; National Sectary, Hon Aka Abbas; Deputy National Secretary, Muhammad Ibrahim Biu;

Deputy National Chairman South, Arinze Ekelem; National Organising Secretary, Dr. Uchechukwu Chukwuma; National Legal Adviser, Barr. Muka’ila Yahaya Mavo; National Publicity Secretary, Zakari Nadabu; National Woman Leader, Barr. Hauwa Aliyu Ahmed; and National Youth Leader, Hon. Steven Otu. The new Executive also include National Financial Secretary, Abubakar Isiaka;

National Treasure, Chuks Thomas Tudeme; and National Auditor, Nze Clarkson.

The newly elected National Chairman Shehu Gabam said, “Today is not merely a convention day, it is a testimony that institution still matters, a testimony that truth may be delayed but can never be defeated, a testimony that when men and women choose principles over personal ambition, laws over lawlessness, unity over delusions, democracy survives.

“In our collective destiny we gathered here at a defining moment in the history of our party, a moment borne out of trials tested by turbulence and purified through struggle. The storm came, the disagreement came, the attempt to divide and destabilise our party came, yet through it all the Social Democratic Party stood fine because political parties built on personalities eventually collapsed but political parties based on principles endured.”

Deputy National Secretary, Ibrahim Biu, in his speech said, “Every enduring movement passes through storms before emerging stronger. The Social Democratic Party has faced such a season, a defining struggle for its identity, constitutional order, and the connected future of this great party.

“Yet, through resilience, adherence to due process, and the unwavering commitment of members of this great party, the party stands united, stronger, and noble than before.

Abimbola Atanda on his acceptance speech promoted a people-oriented government with compassion and inclusion, “As Nigeria continues to face hardship and uncertainties. The time has come for leadership that is compassionate, transparent with accountability and people-oriented.

“It is time for service to the people and I am stepping forward because I believe Nigeria deserves better and that the youth deserves opportunities and that the women deserve inclusion and empowerment.”

Leader of the party, Hamsa Mustapha (Rtd), emphasised the need for a more people-oriented government that will provide security and welfare. A government that the people can hold accountable and a government that will be inclusive and transparent.