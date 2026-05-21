  • Thursday, 21st May, 2026

Group Endorses Adeola for 2027 Governorship Race

Life & Style | 11 seconds ago

A support group, OGUN Diaspora for YAYI 2027, has endorsed Solomon Adeola for the Ogun State governorship election in 2027, citing his leadership style and development initiatives across the state.

The group said its endorsement was driven by what it described as the Senator’s record of people-focused interventions and his vision for inclusive development in Ogun.

In a statement jointly signed by the Director-General of the group, Amb. Yemi Soile, and the Deputy Director-General, Hon. Bolaji Jimoh, the organisation highlighted Adeola’s investments in rural road projects, skills-acquisition centres, youth empowerment programmes and economic support initiatives.

According to the group, the Senator’s empowerment efforts have been designed to promote self-reliance and sustainable economic growth rather than short-term interventions.

The group further stated that artisans, traders and unemployed youths across different parts of Ogun had benefited from various initiatives associated with Adeola.

It added that the lawmaker possesses the experience and capacity needed to drive the state’s development while ensuring balanced growth across all regions.

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