Industry Players Push Brand Relevance at Uyo Fashion Week

Iyke Bede

As businesses across industries contend with shrinking attention spans and increasingly competitive markets, conversations around brand positioning and long-term relevance are becoming more central to growth strategies.

That conversation came into focus at the fifth edition of Uyo Fashion Week, where stakeholders explored creativity, business growth and sustainability within Africa’s evolving creative economy.

Held from May 13 to 17, 2026, at the Tropicana Event Centre in Uyo, the event brought together fashion and creative industry players, alongside Nollywood personalities including Ini Edo, Maurice Sam, Nse Ikpe-Tim, Eve Esin and Denrele Edun, while Nancy Isime hosted the event.

One of the conversations at the event centred on how brands can remain relevant in increasingly crowded markets.

Speaking during a session titled ‘Brand Positioning in a Competitive World’, Group Manager, Marketing and Communication at Ibom Air, Aniekan Essienette said the challenge for brands today goes beyond visibility to building lasting relevance.

Addressing entrepreneurs, creatives, fashion business owners and emerging brands, she said changing consumer behaviour increasingly favours businesses that are consistent in delivery and deliberate in building customer trust.

According to her, effective brand positioning is no longer defined by visual identity alone, but by the experiences customers associate with a business.

Drawing from aviation and customer experience management, she said positioning is reflected through service delivery, communication, reliability and the emotional connection developed with audiences over time.

Using Ibom Air as an example, Essienette said the airline has built its market position around reliability, transparency and operational consistency over the past seven years.

“In today’s business environment, everybody is creating, everybody is posting, and everybody wants to be seen as premium or luxury. The real question is no longer whether you have a good product, but whether people remember your brand and understand the value it brings to their lives,” she stated.