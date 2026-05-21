Dabo Clinches PDP Senatorial Ticket, To Battle Bala Mohammed, Abdullahi For Bauchi South Seat

A former All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Bauchi State, Danjuma Adamu Dabo, has won the ticket of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the Bauchi South Senatorial District ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Dr. Dabo, a grassroots politician and philanthropist, defected to the opposition PDP recently following intense pressure from supporters who insisted it was time for him to represent the South senatorial district at the Red Chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja.

The event which took place in Bauchi town, Wednesday, was witnessed by a mammoth crowd of supporters and party faithful, officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Representatives from party headquarters in Abuja as well as state officials of the party among other stakeholders.

Dr. Dabo was unanimously elected through a consensus option, and his election was consequently affirmed by the congress committee in accordance with party guidelines and the Electoral Act.

His emergence as the PDP flagbearer has introduced a new dimension to the contest in Bauchi South Senatorial District.

He will be contesting the seat with Bauchi governor Bala Muhammad of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and Yakubu Shehu Abdullahi, APC candidate for Bauchi South in 2027 elections.

Also present at the PDP State Congress were the seven PDP aspirants for the Bauchi State House of Assembly, PDP members from the seven local Government Areas, officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) among other security agencies.

Dr. Dabo who is the founder of the Danjuma Dabo Foundation, a philanthropy organization that offers free education for indigent students and ophans in Bauchi, contested the senatorial seat in 2023 on the platform of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC).

He is the former executive director at the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and National Implementation Advisor to the World Bank funded Better Education Service Delivery for All (BEDSA) – program under the Universal Basic Education Council (UBEC).