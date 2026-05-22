Neuer, 40, Recalled to be Germany’s First Choice Keeper

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has come out of international retirement to be named in Germany’s squad for the 2026 World Cup, with manager Julian Nagelsmann saying the 40-year-old will be his team’s number one for the tournament.

Neuer, who has helped Bayern win the Bundesliga title and reach the Champions League semi-finals this season, won the last of his 124 caps for his country in a Euro 2024 quarter-final defeat by Spain.

He later announced he was ending his international career, which included helping Germany win the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

“Everyone knows the aura and quality Manu has, what he brings to a team,” said Nagelsmann.

“We’re planning with him as our number one.”

Neuer has played in four World Cups and is the latest of a number of players aged 40 or over to be selected for this summer’s tournament, which will take place across Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, Croatia midfielder Luka Modric, 40, Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon, 43, and Bosnia-Herzegovina’s Edin Dzeko, 40, have also been named in the squads of their countries.