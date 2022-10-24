Llewelyn-jones: UK Will Continue to Collaborate with Nigeria on Cyber Security

Emma Okonji

The British High Commissioner in Nigeria, Ben Llewelyn-jones, at the weekend in Lagos, reiterated the commitment of the government of the United Kingdom (UK), to address cyber security issues across Nigeria, in collaboration with the Nigerian government

Llewelyn-jones who gave the assurance during the maiden edition of the cyber security merit award, organised by Cyber Security Experts Association of Nigeria (CSEAN), was represented by the UK’s Head of Prosperity in Nigeria, Martha Bostock.

Llewelyn-jones said the UK government would continue to strengthen such collaboration with Nigeria to make the cyberspace free for all. “With the Digital Access programme, the UK government has supported Nigerian government in the area of cyber security, which include digital forensic. With the increase in emerging technology, there is also increase in insecurity in the cyberspace and we must work together to address the menance. The private sector in Nigeria has been resilient in fighting against cyber security, and the UK government recognises the resilience and will continue to support Nigeria through its various cyber security initiatives,” Llewelyn-jones said.

The Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, who was also represented by the Director, Public Affairs at NCC, Mr. Reuben Muoka, said NCC would continue to create the enabling environment to protect all Nigerians that are using digital technology tools in cyberspace, to enable people navigate in the cyberspace without being attacked or fallen prey to hackers. Danbatta therefore said NCC would support CSEAN in combating cybercrime in Nigeria.

President of CSEAN, Mr. Ade Shoyinka, in his welcome address, said the 2022 Cyber Security Merit Award programme, was the first of its kind to be organised by CESEAN to honour members and the public, including public institutions that have contributed to the growth of cyber security in Nigeria.

According to him, CSEAN was formed by cyber security experts in Nigeria and in the diaspora in 2014 as a non-profit organisation to drive cyber security in Nigeria. Our goal is to build public-private sector synergies to address cybercrime threats in Nigeria. He reassured Nigerians of the commitment of CSEAN towards transforming the information security landscape of Nigeria and making the cyberspace safe for all users.