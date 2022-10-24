  • Sunday, 23rd October, 2022

Lewandowski Can’t Stop Scoring Goals  for Barca 

Sport | 3 mins ago

*Narrows gap with Real Madrid at the summit

Robert Lewandowski scored his 12th goal in 11 La Liga games as Barcelona thrashed Athletic Bilbao to stay three points behind leaders Real Madrid.

The Poland striker got his side’s third goal when he drove in an unstoppable drive from Ousmane Dembele’s pass.

Lewandowski had provided the assist for the opener, lofting the ball for Dembele to head in.

Dembele found Sergi Roberto to make it 2-0 and also set up a late fourth as Ferran Torres swept in.

It was a dominant display by Barcelona but some of the shine was taken off the win as Roberto went off with a shoulder injury late on.

The win, Barcelona’s second in succession, keeps them in touch with Real, who beat Sevilla 3-1 on Saturday.

Real are top on 31 points from 11 games, while Barcelona have 28 points.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.