Ex-PFN President Condemns Attack on Apostle Suleiman

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Immediate past National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev. Dr. Felix Omobude, has condemned, the brutal attack on the President of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman by suspected assailants.



Suleiman was attacked on Friday evening on his way from Benin City to Auchi and seven persons including one of the attackers were killed in the onslaught carried out by suspected kidnappers, which he claimed was an assassination attempt.



Suleiman and members of his family managed to escape unhurt but three of the policemen attached to him were killed and three civilians on his convoy were also not lucky.



In a press statement by his Media Aide, Deacon Raphael Okhiria, which Omobude endorsed, he condemned the attack and urged the law enforcement agencies to urgently bring the perpetrators to book.



Omobude, who is the General Superintendent of the Gospel Light International Ministries – New Covenant Gospel Church – thanked God that Apostle Suleiman survived the attack and expressed his heartfelt sympathy with the families of all those, who lost their lives in the attack.



The former PFN boss stated that an attack against one Nigerian was an attack on all Nigerians and called on the Nigerian government to prioritise the security and safety of the lives of all Nigerians.



He, however, called on all Nigerians, not only to be security conscious at all times, but to always give credible information to the law enforcement agencies about suspicious criminal activities in their neighbourhoods.