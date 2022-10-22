Adebayo: Tourists Want Improvement in Nigeria’s Visa Procurement

Justina Uzo



A Destination Management Consultant and CEO of Gadeshire Travels and Tours Limited, Lagos, Olugbenga Adebayo has said Nigeria needs to make a little adjustment in its visa procurement process as well as improve tourist products and infrastructure to be competitive in global tourism.

He said visa procurement drawback had resulted in many tourists cancelling planned trips.

The travel guru, who recently welcomed to Lagos a group of tourists and investors from Malaysia and Indonesia, expressed his dissatisfaction with other obstacles that affect seamless travels to Nigeria.

He said the visitors from Malaysia decried the high visa fees which he put at $116, an equivalent of 450 Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) which he said is on a high.

The tourism operator said he feels sad hearing these feedbacks from the travellers and the obstacles faced before coming to Nigeria.

The visiting team had three men, Lee Sei Loong, Tjeng Tjin Tjung and Wong Chong Wah as well as two women, Gan Lay Hong and Ong Bie Lan, in its journey led by Loong.

Loong said there is scanty information on the Nigeria embassy’s website.

He also faulted the procedure requiring tourists to apply online and at the same time submit hardcopy application at the embassy which again entails paper work.

The poor attitude of Nigeria embassy staff, he said, hamper travel. In addition, “there is no specific duration for collection of visa after submission. It took about 16 days for the visa to be issued. Having to visit the embassy and make phone calls on many occasions without positive response were not good enough.”

Another low point is said to be the delay on arrivals in Lagos airport due to immigrations checks and the poor handling of baggage reclaim.

The team was on a tour of Africa, having embarked on visits to nine countries which included Mauritania, Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, Chad, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Ghana and Nigeria.

Thus, he was able to open a notebook of sort on his travels. Loong, from Malaysian Harmony Travel and Tour, is an experienced tour operator with flair for exploring diverse cultures with interest in landscapes, history, arts and crafts as well as natural and cultural heritage.

The visit of the team to Lagos, which was the last leg of the tour, was facilitated and curated by Adebayo.

Despite Nigeria’s security concerns, Lagos traffic gridlock and other negative stories they heard before embarking on the trip, Loong said the team enjoyed their stay in Lagos.

Adebayo said the visitors spent one night and two days in Lagos where they visited some tourist sites such as Nike Art Gallery, Freedom Park, Terra Kulture, Makoko and Lekki-Ikoyi Long Bridge. The visitors also had a chance to drive through the Cathedral Church/Tinubu Square/Central Mosque of Lagos, Lekki Market and relaxed at Elegushi Beach.

Loong promised that he shall be visiting Nigeria again (the next visit he will be coming with tourists and investors).

“There has to be improvement on your tourism sites and infrastructure. I will be here next year, hopefully and I look forward to seeing the Eyo Masquerade,’’ he said.