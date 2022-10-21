ADC Presidential Candidate Pledges to fix Nigerians’ Problems if Elected

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress(ADC) Dumebi Kachickwu, has pledged to fix all Nigerians’ problems if voted into in 2023.

Kachikwu, who disclosed this while speaking at a town hall meeting with the members of party in Lokoja yesterday stated that Nigerians need a president who understands the challenges of this country.

He explained that in the ADC peace and unity are the watch words, noting that if voted into power he would not allow religious and ethnicity to divide the country.

The ADC presidential flag bearer said that Nigerian President must have mental aptitude, stressing that such president must understands the problems and have ability to solve them.

“We want to lead a country that will work .Everyone you see tell them that Dumebi has come”, he posited.

The BOT member of ADC and former Minister, Senator Patricia Akwashiki pointed out that ADC is quite different from other political parties.

Akwashiki pointed out that in ADC power is solely rested in the hands of the people and have the power to elect for themselves the better presidential material.

She said:” Nobody should bring ethnicity and religion to divide us. Our Presidential candidate have been preaching love and peace.”

The State Chairman of ADC ,Kingsley Ogga told the presidential candidate that Kogi state remains the strong hold of ADC in Nigeria. assuring him by God’s they shall deliver the state in landslide victory for him at the poll come 2023 presidential election.

Ogga, who seized the opportunity to acknowledge and commended Kachikwu for his financial commitment to the party from national to the state level.

“Let me reassure you .that Kogi State remains the strong hold of our party as you know we produced member House of Representatives in person of Elder Joseph Leke Abejide, who is the National Leader and Financier of the party activities in the state and beyond,” he added.