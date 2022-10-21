2023: Interfaith Body Endorses Obi, Baba-Ahmed

*Supporters of presidential hopeful accuse el-Rufai of bitter politics

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

An interfaith body from North Central states led by Archbishop Leonard Kawas, the General Overseer of World Harvest Ministry and Sheikh Muhammed Muritala Mahmood, yesterday, declared the readiness of the group to support the candidacy of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Datti baba-Ahmed.



But the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure, has described the visit as not only timely but divine, adding that the party, had uncovered plot to attack its members in some states across the country.



This is as supporters of Obi, have accused the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai of playing bitter politics.

However, the group made the declaration, when its leaders from the FCT, Nasarawa, Kaduna and Niger, paid a visit to the National Chairman of Labour Party, Julius Abure, at the party’s headquarters in Abuja, where they prayed for the success of the party in next year’s general election.



Speaking during the visit, Archbishop Kawa, who led the delegation said their decision to support the Labour Party was necessitated by the fact that Obi and Baba-Ahmed represented the two major faiths in the country and that because they were individuals, who had distinguished themselves, they were the best shots for the people.



He explained that they “have partnered with Islamic bodies and scholars for years in this country to bring about unity between all faiths, including traditional worshipers.”



“We are here today because Nigeria is faced with a critical election in few months time and that election will make or mar this country. We have faced a lot of challenges in the last seven years. There have been killings, hunger and suffering in the land.

“We have always been confronted with questions by our people as to where do we go from here. So, we embarked on a search as to what kind of leader do we need to lead the country from this situation”



“We discovered that labour party has selected a candidate that is religiously balanced. These are distinguished leaders, who have distinguished themselves in their careers. We decided that it was now time for us to support the national chairman of the party to succeed in his campaign.”

On his part, Mahmood, who led a delegation of the Muslim community from the four North Central states, said the “movement has been in existence for years for the purpose of uniting Nigerians of all faiths.



“We must make moves where there will be harmony between Christian and Muslim,” he said, even as he prayed for the unity of Nigerians and across faiths and for God to provide the country with visionary leaders.



Abure, on his part, said the visit was the best thing that happened to him and the party as it was timely and was designed by God, saying this was, because the party has been under attacks lately in various states across the country.



Abure said: “What I appreciate most in this gathering is the prayers that you have offered. The prayers are coming at the nick of time because we are under attacks. We are getting information that they are going to raise guns and they have designated states that are their target.



“We know for sure that the time for God has come. The time for the people has come. We have suffered enough. Today, I am fulfilled and I am happy. It has reenforced my faith that 2023 is real. We cannot stop talking about the challenges in the country. The challenges are man made.”



Meanwhile, some of Obi’s supporters under the aegis of Great Nigeria 4 Obi-Datti (GN4ObiDatti), said el-Rufai has displayed intolerance by lying against Obi, claiming that he was put in house arrest by Obi in 2013, when he visited Anambra for election duty.

The group at a press conference addressed by its leaders, Barrister Tony Chukwuelue, Mike Okaka, Johnny Obika and Shehu Alhassan, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to caution him.



“el-Rufai has unsuccessfully tried severally to smear Obi with his numerous delusional fabrications to torpedo the OBIdient ship which is cruising to Aso Rock.

“First el-Rufai denied Obi’s supporters the use of public facilities for their one million man march, then, his lies that he was prevented from going out of his hotel by Peter Obi in 2013.We wonder if el-Rufai knows that it is the Commissioner of Police that is responsible for issuance of arrest and detention orders and not a governor.”



The group lamented that even with a video clip of Governor el-Rufai personally acknowledging that the security operatives he had encounter were detailed from Abuja headquarters, he has continued to spread falsehood against Obi.

“For those who know el-Rufai, he is one restless sadist and serial betrayer occupying political space in Nigeria,” the group said.