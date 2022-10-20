Military Launches ‘Exercise Still Waters’ ahead of Yuletide in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri



The 63 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Asaba, has launched ‘Exercise Still Water II, 2022’ as part of the measures aimed at beefing up security surveillance and crimes combat, especially during festive period when criminal activities get to their peak.

Brigade Commander, Brigadier General David Saraso while flagging off the exercise in Asaba said the operation has been carefully packaged to cover all areas of security concerns in the state, so as to garner participation from all stakeholders in the security architecture of the state.

He said that the military, police, DSS, and other paramilitary organisations will participate in the exercise to create a free and safe environment for Deltans and fellow Nigerians.

“As we all know, we are now in the period we call Ember months, which usually attract increased criminal activities. It is therefore, necessary to set in motion different strategies to checkmate the possible rise in criminal activities within Delta state and its environs.

“It is pertinent to also emphasis that under the leadership of the General Officer, Commanding 6 Div, Major General O. Oluyede, 63 Brigade remains committed to upholding the vision of Chief of Army Staff (COAS)”, he said.

General Saraso expressed the resolve of officers and soldiers of 63 Brigade to sustaining the tempo of improving the security situation and socio-economic activities of Delta state.

Speaking during the ceremony, Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, commended the military and other security outfits operating in the state for the synergy that has existed between them over the years in ensuring the sustainability of peace and security both within the state and its environs.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Chief Patrick Ukah, noted that there could not have been a better time for the joint task force operation other than now when the issue of insecurity needed a more drastic approach to curb nationwide.

“The current security challenges in the country call for that strategic partnership, especially as it involves the use of both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches. I am persuaded that Exercise Still Water will reinvigorate the ongoing efforts to contain emerging security threats,” he said.