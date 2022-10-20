LoadMoto Launches in Nigeria, Set to Disrupt Existing Ride Hailing Apps

Emma Okonji

LoadMoto Technologies Limited, an indigenous firm that is based in Lagos, has launched LoadMoto, a ride hailing and logistics app that combines ride hailing with the delivery of goods and services from one location to another, within Nigeria.

The unique app, according to the developers, is ready for the Nigerian market and it’s designed to disrupt the exiting market structure in Nigeria.

LoadMoto will accommodate any vehicles still in perfect conditions, no matter the year of manufacturing, for the delivery of goods from one location to another.

With logistics in mind, LoadMoto will accommodate government approved motorbikes for delivery service, as well as cars, buses, tri-cycle (Keke Marwa); mini bus and vans. There is also executive cars for transporting high-class citizens from one location to another.

Speaking during the launch in Lagos recently, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of LoadMoto, James Jegede, said the platform would create opportunities for drivers and riders to get more services anytime.

Jegede, who is a Nigerian-British citizen, described LoadMoto as a technology tool that would simplify movement of goods and persons from one point to another. He disclosed that the platform was launched with every form of mobility, which are in the market today.

According to him, LoadMoto’s concept actually started some four years back, but became a reality in September 2022, with focus on disrupting existing market and give Nigerians ability to make the country proud.

While activation is on to bring in more drivers and riders, the LoadMoto boss said the app could be downloaded from IOS, Android platforms and is also web base (www.loadmoto.net).

“We want a situation, where when a delivery person takes a good from one point to another, he won’t return empty but would be able to get another order while returning,” he stated.

Jegede, who is a train driver instructor in the United Kingdom for about 17 years now, said the app, was co-built by developers in Nigeria, India and America to enrich its functionality like user friendliness.

The CEO, who assured that riders, drivers, among others would enjoy the sharing formular, appealed to government at various levels to remove bottlenecks crippling and slowing business development in the country.

Speaking also, the co-founder, Joseph Ogobor, described LoadMoto as an app that would change logistics and transportation businesses in the country, adding that the platform is all encompassing.

According to Ogobor, the app is futuristic, adding that it caters to the need of pedestrian and other sophisticated means of mobility.

Describing the ingenuity behind the app, Ogobor, a software developer, said users of the app could book delivery agents to help them move goods from one location to another within the country.

“The app algorithm, the technology behind it allows users, especially for logistics purposes to monitor the movement of goods from point to points to ensure transparency. There is real time tracking on the platform. Like other ride hailing apps, LoadMoto also does not own any means of transportation, but we hope to have virtually all means of transportation on the platform,” Ogobor said.

He also assured of the security of LoadMoto app, which according to him, cannot be easily hacked because of the various authentication processes embedded in the app.