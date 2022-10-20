FG Has no Plan to Ban Okada, Says Minister

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The federal government has declared that it has not taken any decision to ban the operation of Okada as a form of commercial transportation in the country.

The Minister of State for Transportation, Ademola Adegoroye, made this clarification while speaking in Abuja Thursday at the annual Strategic Stakeholders Summit of the Amalgamated Commercial Tricycle & Motorcycle Owners, Repairs & Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN).

The remark was in reaction to earlier reported plans to ban the mode of commercial transportation and mining activities to curb the supply of arms and ammunition to terrorists.

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, had given the indication in July 2022 saying: “Placing a ban on the use of motorcycles and mining activities will cut the supply of logistics to the terrorists. This will be done in the national interest.”

But speaking at the summit, Adegoroye said the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has not taken any decision on the ban.

His words: “By the grace of God, I’ve been a member of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), the highest decision-making body in this country today, and I’ve been there now since July. I was appointed June, I became member and I attended my first FEC on the 6th of July this year.

“Let me assure you and assure ACOMORAN that there is no decision to ban Okada.”

