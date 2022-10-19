Wike: It’s Waste of Time Contesting against Sanwo-Olu

•Rivers gov hails Lagos for lifting women, donates N300m to committee of wives of Lagos state officials

Segun James



In a surprised move yesterday, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike endorsed the second term bid of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, even as he remained silent on his party’s candidate, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor.

Wike, who was in Lagos to attend the National Women’s Conference organised by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), also donated N300 million to the committee.

Another PDP leader and former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose accompanied Wike to the event.

The Rivers helmsman rated Sanwo-Olu high in performance, noting that the Lagos Governor had raised the standard of governance with quality of projects being delivered across Lagos.

Wike said any political party contesting against the governor in Lagos would be wasting time, saying Sanwo-Olu’s performance would outshine anyone campaigning against him.

The Rivers State Governor said he had no regrets for openly endorsing Sanwo-Olu, stressing that his endorsement of his Lagos colleague was borne out of his personal conviction about good governance.

Wike said: “If Sanwo-Olu is not doing (well), even if he belongs to my party, I will not come here. If you belong to my party and you are not doing well in governance, you won’t see me. If you don’t belong to my party and you are doing well, you will see me. Good governance is what I stand for. I will not regret to say that I am in support of you (Sanwo-Olu) for second term. Others should not waste their time.

“Look at the kind of project coming from this women’s group. Why would any reasonable person not support the government that is encouraging this? Let’s also look at the kind of physical infrastructure being delivered in Lagos.

“This confirms Lagos as a state of excellence. There are some people who will come here; instead of them to continue to make Lagos improve, they will bring Lagos down. For me, I’m satisfied with what Sanwo-Olu has done and it doesn’t matter the party he belongs.”

Wike had invited me to Rivers for projects commissioning in the past. We have challenged ourselves in a positive way; this is good for the growth of our politics and the nation.

Continuing, Wike also spoke about the qualities that the next president must bring forward, saying the nation deserved a president that would have the interest of Nigerians at heart.

He urged Nigerians to queue behind someone with vast experience in governance, who has the capacity to turn around the economy and confront insecurity.

Wike said: “We are looking for a president that has the capacity and experience in governance, who can put food on the table for everyone and fight insecurity. That’s the person we are looking for; not some people who are talking about ethnicity.”

The Rivers Governor said he would be going back home with lessons from the Lagos’ National Women’s Conference, stressing that Lagos had set the standards on how to empower women for growth and development. He promised to replicate the idea in his State to further empower women in Rivers State.

Sanwo-Olu responded to Wike’s endorsement, describing it as another example of “politics without bitterness.”

He said Lagos and Rivers states had learnt from each other in terms of projects and development, adding that both states would continue to cooperate on shared interest.

He said: “There is no better person that is fit as a guest speaker at the conference other than the hardworking Governor Wike of Rivers State. We brought him here to share in his experience and also for him to see what we are doing in Lagos.

“We are encouraging collaboration without bitterness and without talking about our parties or political differences. If you are doing well, it doesn’t matter where you belong. We should encourage peer review across parties.”

Also, the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari said the voice of women would be heard loudly in the 2023 general elections.

Aisha also express belief that COWLSO’s annual event was worthy of emulation, saying “It is indeed a sense of pride that the event has been institutionalised. The institunalisation of COWLSO has demonstrated the character of Lagos women as unique and outstanding.”

While reiterating the need for other states to copy Lagos, Aisha added that women should wake up and shine, saying especially in this political dispensation.

She noted, “I’m convinced the voice of women will be heard loud in 2023 elections. We thank God for having women that are sensible to stand for their right.”

She however expressed delight over the presence of Rivers State governor at the event, saying “Having seen someday from the opposition, I like the way politicians are playing politics in Nigeria without bitterness.”

In her welcome address, the First Lady of Lagos who is the Chairman of COWLSO, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu pointed out that, “In furtherance of one of the founding objectives of COWLSO to impact lives positively and contribute immensely to the political and socio-economic growth of Lagos State and Nigeria. the proceeds realised from last year’s NWC had been channeled towards the construction of Community Senior Secondary School. Ogombo, Ajah.

“Today, I am glad to announce that the project has been completed and awaiting commissioning. The school will redefine the public school system in the state judging by the accompanying features.

“Between last year and now, the COWLSO Orphanage Committee has also visited ten (40) Orphanage Homes, 2 per division in Ikeja. Badagry. Ikorodu. Lagos and Epe Divisions of the State. These orphanages are supported with various items and equipment to take care of the children in their care and care givers. thereby restoring hope to the vulnerable and indigent children in the homes.

“So far, COWLSO’s collaborative efforts with the Ministry has produced a total of 1,161 trained market leaders and stakeholders.” Ibijoke noted.