Union Bank, MobiHealth Partner on Telemedicine

James Emejo in Abuja

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc and telehealth services company Mobihealth International; yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deploy “timely access to quality and affordable healthcare and healthcare providers from all over the world” to customers and Nigerians in general.

Speaking at the ceremony, which was held at the United States Embassy in Abuja, Union Bank’s Chief Executive, Mr Mudassir Amray, said Mobihealth’s slate of round-the-clock digital medical solutions including telehealth and other healthcare-related services provides a unique opportunity for the bank to deliver on its vision to be a trusted partner for customers.

He said, “As we look beyond traditional banking services to deliver more value, leveraging technology and digital platforms. We are excited that the exclusive partnership with Mobihealth will bring this innovation to our customers while also addressing a fundamental and critical need with access to improved and affordable healthcare.”

Also, Founder and Chief Executive of Mobihealth, Dr. Funmi Adewara, said the prospect of scaling Mobihealth’s services to millions of Nigerians through the partnership with Union Bank was exciting, adding that the initiative has the potential to be a game changer in health delivery in the country.

She said, “We hope that having access to timely and affordable healthcare will fulfil the popular saying ‘health is wealth’ for over six million Union Bank customers and is a great step in the effort to build a healthier nation and continent.”