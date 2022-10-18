  • Tuesday, 18th October, 2022

Peak Milk Excites Consumers with Breakfast Café Experience

Leading dairy brand and flagship product of FrieslandCampina WAMCO, Peak Milkhas taken its latest campaign promoting healthy habits, quality dairy nutrition and reviving the declining breakfast culture among Nigerians, ‘Peak Breakfast Café’, to Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The ‘Peak Breakfast Café’ is a nationwide educational and fun campaign that began in Lagos last week and will hold in several popular markets and supermarkets across cities, including Abuja, Kano, Jos, Port Harcourt and Onitsha.

Like she did at Mushin Market, Lagos, celebrity actor Fathia Williams Balogun joined the brand team to serve free nutritious breakfasts at the popular Agbeni Market, Ibadan, for two days.  Along with other professionals, including nutritionists, and Chef, the actress also enlightened the people on how to get protein-rich breakfasts and test their protein levels while gifting them nutritious dairy products from Peak.

Senior Brand Manager, Peak Milk, Moninnuola Kassim, disclosed that the Peak Breakfast Café which seeks to enlighten ordinary Nigerians about the importance of having nutritious #PeakBreakfast, will be taken to other designated venues.

“Due to busy schedule, the temptation would be to skip breakfast, but this should be avoided because personal well-being, mental alertness and sustained energy levels throughout the day is very important,” Kassim explained.

