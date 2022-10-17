Salah Ends City’s Unbeaten Run in Ill-tempered Clash at Anfield 

PREMIER LEAGUE

Liverpool put their recent Premier League struggles behind them to end Manchester City’s unbeaten run in an enthralling and hot-tempered encounter at Anfield, which saw Jurgen Klopp sent off.

City, fuelled by the goals of Erling Haaland, were in prime condition but Liverpool finally found the form which has deserted them for much of the season to overcome the reigning champions 1-0 at full time.

Haaland, for once, was not on the scoresheet and it was Liverpool’s talisman Mohamed Salah who made the vital contribution, racing on to a clearance from ‘keeper Alisson after Joao Cancelo’s slip to beat Ederson with a composed finish with 14 minutes left.

Earlier, Ederson had produced a brilliant save to deny Salah in a similar one-on-one situation while City manager Pep Guardiola was furious that a Phil Foden goal that would have put his side ahead was ruled out by the video assistant referee for Haaland’s foul on Fabinho.

This was not to be Haaland’s day, although he did bring two saves from Alisson, but Anfield was left exultant as Liverpool at last showed why they have consistently been City’s biggest threat.

Elsewhere earlier, Premier League leaders, Arsenal, held on to win 1-0 at Leeds in a dramatic finish after the match had been delayed by about 40 minutes because of a power outage.

There was drama in stoppage time when referee Chris Kavanagh sent off Arsenal’s Gabriel for kicking out at Leeds striker Patrick Bamford and awarded the hosts a penalty, but both decisions were overturned after Kavanagh reviewed the incident on the pitchside monitor.

RESULTS

PremierLeague

Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea

Leeds 0-1 Arsenal

Man Utd 0-0 Newcastle

So’thampton 1-1 West Ham

Liverpool 1-0 Man City

LaLiga

R’Madrid 3-1 Barcelona

Espanyol 1-0 Valladolid

Real Betis 3-1 Almeria

Delta Vigo 1-2 Sociedad

Serie A

Napoli 3-2 Bologna

Inter 2-0 Salernitana

Lazio 0-0 Udinese

Verona 1-2 AC Milan

Spezia 2-2 Cremonese