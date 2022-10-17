Egbewole Takes over as 11th Unilorin Vice Chancellor Today

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Professor Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, will today (Monday) take over the mantle of leadership of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) as its 11th vice chancellor.

Egbewole emerged as the vice chancellor of the institution two months ago after a rigorous selection exercises embarked on by the governing council of the institution.

The UNILORIN was established in 1975 by the Federal Government.

According to the press statement issued in Ilorin yesterday by the Director of Corporate Affairs of UNILORIN, Mr. Kunle Akogun, stated that “assumption procession of the university community and invited guests for the 11th Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, will commence by 8.45a.m. from the main gate of the university through the senior staff quarters, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine via University School to College back to the university auditorium.

“You are cordially invited to be part of this history,” Akogun said.

Meanwhile, encomiums were poured on the former Vice Chancellor of UNILORIN, Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, as he bowed out as the university’s 10th vice chancellor following the end of his five-year tenure. Abdulkareem’s five-year tenure ended on Saturday.

Various people drawn from the University community including students, academia and traditional rulers extolled the virtues of the outgoing vice-chancellor whom they described as a brilliant, intellectual and hard-working Nigerian, who is honest and dedicated to duty.

The exit ceremony and the public presentation of a documentary book on the tenure and achievements of the outgoing vice chancellor and the unveiling of a book titled: “Prof Abdulkareem: Footprints of a Giant”, (VC UNILORIN 2017-2022) organised by the management was held at the main auditorium of the university.

The Olomu of Omu-Aran, Oba Adeoti, who spoke on behalf of the traditional rulers and as an old student of Government Secondary School, Ilorin, which Abdulkareem attended, said that though “the little boy showed the traits of a ‘Lagos boy’ he was, however, respectful to his seniors.

Deputy Vice Chancellor for Academics, UNILORIN, Professor Bolaji Sule, said that the former vice chancellor “is a man of focus and has a mind of himself.”

The Book Reviewer, Mr. Dapo Olorunyomi, who is also the Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of the Premium Times, described Abdulkareem as a brilliant and versatile man right from his secondary school days.

According to him, the vice chancellor is renowned for his consistency which he said is central to his character.

“He hates cheating and oppression and strives to protect people in need,” he said.

Olorunyomi also noted that Abdulkareem is committed to his faith, and is modern, adding that he, however, questions some things in the west.

Akogun, who authored the book, explained that the book carefully chronicled the achievements of Abdulkareem during his five-year tenure.

According to him, it also itemises the several honours and laurels, that the multiple award-winning professor of Chemical Engineering earned for himself and the University in the course of his stewardship.

Akogun said that the book project, known as the UNILORIN leadership series began in 2017, with the first book on the tenure of the 9th Vice Chancellor, Professor AbdulGaniyu Ambali.

He said that the book, which also displayed Abdulkareem’s exemplary leadership quality both in his career and in the administration of the university since he became the institution’s vice chancellor, was written by the Director of the Corporate Affairs Unit.

“Prof. Abdulkareem has been an erudite scholar who has contributed in no small ways to the general development of the University,” he said.

Akogun congratulated Abdulkareem on the successful completion of his tenure, adding that the book was written in his honour.

“This book, which was conceived as a parting gift to the outgoing vice-chancellor from the Directorate of Corporate Affairs, will be a worthy and invaluable reference material.

“Especially for those who are interested in having a bird’s eye view of the comprehensive story of the University of Ilorin with particular reference to its specific strides between 2017 and 2022,” he said.