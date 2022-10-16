Tinubu-Shettima Ticket: Group Pass Vote of Confidence on BoT Chairman, Shoga

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The National Working Committee of CityBoy Movement and National Coalition Group (NCG) yesterday passed a vote of confidence in the APC Board of Trustees (BoT) chairman, Hon. Francis Shoga.

The group noted that it was working for the success of the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, in the 2023 general elections,

In a statement yesterday, the Director of Media and Publicity of the CityBoy-NCG, Aminat Aminu-Isah yesterday said the vote of confidence was passed on behalf of the National Working Committee of the groups by the Chairman of the Organising Committee of the CityBoy-NCG, Hon. Olushayo Adeyemi, at an appraisal and evaluation meeting which held in Abuja.

The statement noted that the meeting was to examine the success and shortfalls of the concert organised by the group on September 28, to show support and usher in the electioneering campaigns which commenced on the same day.

According to it, “the duo of Olushayo Adeyemi, and the co chairman of the Organising Committee, Dr. Hassan Sadiq hinted that it became necessary as Hon Shoga has demonstrated capacity and commitment that would sustain the tempo of activities already lined up towards the actualisation of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidency 2023.

“We were all at the Unity Fountain last week Thursday. I must tell you that we couldn’t have had it better than we did.

“The concert held in support of our principal was nothing but a success. For us to do more with regards to strategic plans, we must ensure that we have someone who is capable to take charge as the BOT Chairman, and you will all agree with me that Shoga is the man for the job,” Olushayo said.

The statement further read, “With support of the move, Dr Bako Mohammed, National Chairman of NCG and other NWC members agreed with the submission of the chairman of the Organising Committee of the last week concert, stating that the price for greatness is responsibility.

“We called for more responsibility to be given CityBoy-NCG by the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the APC, stressing that they have shown commitment, capacity and dedication to do more.

“The CityBoy-NCG consists of professionals, artisans and students across the 774 Local Government Areas (LGA), wards and polling units across the country.”