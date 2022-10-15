Terrorism Surge: Zamfara Shuts 2 LGs

* Matawalle: We have intelligence of infiltration from Niger Republic

Bennett Oghifo

The Zamfara State Government has shut two local government areas (Anka and Bukkuyum) and suspended all political activities in the state until further notice following a surge in killings and kidnapping by terrorists.



Governor Bello Matawalle, who spoke to THISDAY last night, said the government was alerted to massive infiltration of the state by terrorists from Niger Republic, resulting in the surge in killings.



He said the restrictions would allow the military to flush out the terrorists.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara Magaji, who announced the decision to shut down the two local governments yesterday, said the government “is saddened and worried” about the resurgence of the activities of bandits and the recent killings of some innocent people in several local government areas in the state.



He said the government approved the recommendations as presented by the state’s Security Council, aimed at curtailing the activities of the terrorists.

The government expressed worries over the recent killings of innocent people in Gusau, Tsafe, Gummi, Bukkuyum, Anka Bungudu, Maru, Maradun and Kaura Namoda local governments.



Magaji said: “The government, therefore, condoled the families of the victims of the bandits’ attacks and prayed for the repose of the departed souls.

“The government is also touched by the killings of some of our gallant security operatives who lost their lives in our defense. May their souls rest in peace.

“The general public is hereby informed that, following the loss of lives of our fellow brothers and sisters, Governor Matawalle has ordered the immediate suspension of all political activities in the state till further notice.



“Political meetings and gatherings at individual residences are also banned with immediate effect, henceforth.”

Magaji also announced that the state’s government had decided to shut two local government areas (Anka and Bukkuyum) until further notice, to curtail the activities of the terrorists in the area.



Similarly, the government ordered the closure of some roads leading to some towns and villages.

The affected roads are: Colony to Lambar Boko Road, Bakura to Lambar Damri Road, Mayanchi-Daki Takwas to Gummi Road, Daki Takwas to Zuru road, Kucheri- Bawaganga–Wanke Road, Magami to Dangulbi Road and Gusau to Magami Road.



Also closed down are Danjibga and Bagega markets where animals belonging to suspected terrorists were allegedly sold to the general public.

Magaji, said, “All movements are henceforth restricted in the aforementioned local governments and towns. Security personnel have been directed to deal ruthlessly with anybody found violating the restriction order.”



The measures, according to the commissioner, were taken to facilitate and enable the gallant security men to conduct their operations without hindrances.

“Government sincerely regrets any inconvenience caused to the general public by these measures,” the commissioner said.



Mogaji stressed that the measures were targeted at curtailing the recent excesses of the bandits with the overall objective of crippling their capacity to attack the communities in the state.

He appealed to the general public for more support and cooperation to rid the state of the menace of banditry.