Insight Publicis Wins Leadership Award in Creative Advertising

Mary Nnah

Insight Publicis, Nigeria’s largest and leading creative agency and a member of Publicis Groupe, the world’s third-largest marketing communication network, has emerged winner of the Leadership Award in Creative Advertising at the 2022 Marketing Edge Summit and Awards Night.

The award acknowledges Insight Publicis’ achievements and impacts in digital and creative advertising over the years. Campaigns from the agency such as Komando’s ‘Girl On Fire; 2sure’s ‘Be The Spec’; Pepsi’s ‘Love It, Live It, and a slew of others have received national and international acclaim while raising the bar in creativity and impactful advertising.

There is no doubt that the agency brings an inconceivable depth of creative expertise through its people and has distinguished itself from other key players in the industry, by creating best-in-class campaigns that express quality artistic excellence.

Receiving the award and speaking on behalf of the company, Creative Director, Insight Publicis and Group Creative Director, Redefini, Sinmisola Hughes-Obisesan, said, “We are humbled by this recognition.

“This win is a testament to the excellent work at Insight Publicis. We will continue to be the leading creative community of storytellers, culture shapers and collaborators, bringing brand stories to life”.

Also commenting on the award and Insight Publicis’ role in top-notch creative advertising, Client Service Director, Jones Bassey, said, “It’s an honour to have emerged winner in the Creative Advertising category. For us at Insight Publicis, we remain committed to changing the face of advertising in Nigeria and the global space”.

The Marketing Edge Annual Summit and Excellence Awards are known for bringing together industry legends and stakeholders, to recognise excellence across the nation’s integrated marketing communications spectrum. It has become one of the pinnacles of events on the calendars of industry stakeholders in Nigeria and around the world.

This year’s event themed: “Technological Explosion in the Digital Age: Imperative for the Marketing Communications Industry”, was held on the 16th of September 2022 at the Exquisite Harbor Point Hall in Victoria Island, Lagos, and had in attendance dignitaries which included the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Special Guest of Honour, Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, seasoned advertising practitioner, business leader and former President of the Association of Advertising Practitioners of Nigeria, Mr. Udeme Ufot, among other notable guest speakers.