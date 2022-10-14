Code4teen Unveils Alpha Lab to Integrate Coding in Primary School Curriculum
Code 4TEEN, One of Nigeria’s leading education technology research lab focuses on providing a solution to the question of technology literacy and the next generation has recently partnered with Grandmates School developing a computerg laboratory centered on aiding the complete integration of computer language into the educational eco-system by providing both content and infrastructure products leveraging research and automation.
At the unveiling of the Lab to the public, the Honourable Commissioner of Education, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, Mrs Lai Koiki, Owner of Greensprings School, Miss Adetola Salau, Senior Special Adviser on Education to the Governor of Ogun state graced the occasion as well as other educational stakeholders in Lagos State Government, Representatives of Schools using the products, business executives and a lol few other personalities.
The Commissioner mentioned that, “Since we came onboard, we have been looking at the curriculum and we have been able to integrate some subjects into our schools’ in a bid to build skills of the students. We ensure that these skills are unconsciously adopted. Coding is part of what we are excited about as it is the future of education. I have a peripheral knowledge of coding and I know it is the future. Lagos State is excited to invest in it.”
Otaru Daudu, Founder and Exectutive Director, Research & Automation, Code 4TEEN Labs added that, “ALPHA was set up within an 8 weeks timeframe and the design of the Lab was guided by Flemmings theory on learning style. This ensured that we accounted for Auditory learners through ceiling speaker installations, visual learning through interactive board and as well traditional learner through the availability of Desktops through which students can learn via practice.
Education Science and Psychology remain the key drivers behind all decisions taken in designing and fitting the Lab.”The Proprietor of Grandmates and its teachers expressed their appreciation for the combined effort with Code4teen in delivering this product to their students. A live demonstration of the product was conducted involving several stakeholders who graced the occasion.
“Our interactive textbook Andrew Teaches Coding, Continous development plan for computer science together with the newly installed 21st Century Code 4TEEN Lab have come together to ensure Access to coding can be achieved by all students at Grandmates school. This opens them up to prepare for the immense opportunities presented by a technology-driven world.”
