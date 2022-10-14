  • Friday, 14th October, 2022

Chinese President Commiserates With Buhari  over Anambra Boat Mishap 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China has commiserated with his Nigerian counterpart, Muhammadu Buhari, over the recent boat mishap in Anambra State.

Over 40 people were reported to have died in the accident which happened Friday, October 7, 2022, at Umunankwo in Ogbaru local government area of Anambra State.

In a letter to President Buhari, the Chinese leader wrote: “Distressed to learn of the boat mishap in Anambra State, Nigeria, which has caused heavy casualties, I’d like to, in the name of the Chinese government and people, extend deepest condolences to the victims and sincere sympathy to their families.”

