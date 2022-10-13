Hundreds of APC Members in Kwara Governor’s Ward Join PDP





By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Hundreds of the members of the All Progressives Congress(APC) at Adewole ward in Ilorin west local government area of Kwara state have dumped the party and joined opposition, Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) ahead of 2023 general election.

The ward is the ward of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. At the ceremony, the defectors burnt their brooms and used umbrella to cover their heads.

Also, other defectors are from Idigba, Sakele, Adeta, Idi-ope, Oke-Are, Isale-jagun, Esinrogunjo, Apalara and across the zones in Adewole Ward of Ilorin West local government area of the State.

The development according to THISDAY checks might not be unconnected with the permutations ahead of the next poll in the state.

The leader of the defectors , Mallam Sulaiman Alikinla accused the APC led administration in the state led by Governor AbdulRazaq of poor leadership.

He said that, the APC has failed to fulfil the “OTo Ge”(enough is enough) mantra that brought the party into power on May 29, 2019.

Speaking further, he stated that, “the state of governance which serves as the building block for public policy in our country has exhibited wide deviation from the expected norms.

“This is because the custodians of the state have substituted their own rules for the country and have suppressed the collective interest under them.

“It is therefore important to diagnose the antecedent of every intending individuals vying for political post as 2023 is around the corners.

“It is important to work head to head and work for Alhaji Shuaib Yaman Abdullah, the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to pilot the affairs of this State and ensure victory for all the candidates of PDP across the Country,” he said* .

“For the love of our dear state and country at large, as Adewole PDP Ward Meeting holds today, I Mallam Sulaiman Alikinla from Isale-jagun zone, Mallam Muhammad Abdulhakeem Koko from Sakele zone are leading scores of notable members of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Adewole Ward to dump Broom for Umbrella”.

In his welcome speech, PDP Chairman Adewole Ward, Alhaji Daud Akesola commended the courage displayed by the defectors to take a bold step to dump the incumbent for the opposition party.

“It is my prayer that Almighty Allah will bless your journey,” he said while adding that the defectors are now part of the party at the grassroot level and urged them to use all their energy in the 2023 polls for all the PDP candidates.

Sen. Isiaq Salman in his comment while receiving the defectors extend his greeting to all ward executives, party local government chairman, women and youth groups for standing firm in PDP and Saraki Dynasty.

He also welcomed the decampees to the PDP while enumerating all the achievements of the previous administration compare to the wasted APC current administration which keeps running a one man show like a private business.

He emphasized the importance of working together as party faithful to fully engaged the ruling class and keep enlighten them on lies and propaganda the APC fed them with, used to take power in 2019 and Insha Allah such won’t repeat itself again, he said.

He added that nothing different in Kwara since the inception of the APC led administration under Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq till this moment. Instead things are getting worsen.

The PDP Ilorin West LG Chairman, Hon. Abdulkadir Issa, in his remarks said, “Personality is an important variable in human behaviors. Your interest to join us is awesome as the party is seriously looking forward to engage people of clean and clear image.”

He finally prayed for the success of PDP both at the state and federal level in the forthcoming general election and as well pray to God to continue be the National Leader of the PDP, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki with more wisdoms to pilot the affairs of the party.