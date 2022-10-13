Atiku/Okowa Will End Anguish, Pains, Deprivation Brought By APC, Says Support Group

•National Honour on Delta gov, justification why I choose him as my running mate, says former VP

•Secondus felicitates with Okowa, Ugwuanyi, Ishaku, Elumelu

Chuks Okocha in Abuja



The Atiku/ Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation yesterday said the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in next year’s presidential election would end the anguish, pains and deprecation brought on Nigerians by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government.

The spokesperson, Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan, who reassured Nigerians that the anguish and pains they are currently facing under the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration will come to an end on May 29, 2023, when Atiku Abubakar is sworn in as President.

Ologbondiyan, who stated this while interacting with some PDP youths in Abuja, yesterday, said the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, are very concerned about the alleged pains and sufferings the APC had imposed on Nigerians in the last seven years.

He said the mammoth crowd that received Atiku Abubakar in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State as well as other venues of PDP presidential campaign was a pointer to the acceptance of the Atiku/Okowa presidency ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

“Among the arrays of presidential candidates, only Atiku Abubakar has the practicable plan on how to end the pains, the hunger, the starvation, the economic woes, the lower purchasing power and the sense of hopelessness which the APC administration has brought upon Nigerians.

“Atiku Abubakar has the experience of office, unlike the learners on parade, having been the Chairman of the National Economic Council.

“Nigerians can recall that those years, between 1999-2007, were the glorious years of our nation when we achieved unprecedented economic growth.

“In those years that presidents elected on the platform of the PDP governed, life had meaning as our naira had value against competing foreign denominations; purchasing power was high; teachers had access to repayable loans and could build comfortable accommodation while those who desired to buy cars could afford them,” he added.

Ologbondiyan charged Nigerians not to return those whom according to him, within a space of seven years, “dragged our country from the top to the bottom” among the comity of nations.

He urged Nigerians to continue to support the PDP and Atiku/Okowa ticket, adding that only such, “presents the solution to the myriads of challenges confronting our nation.”

In the same manner, Daniel Bwala, one of the Atiku’s campaign spokesman took a swipe at the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, saying habit hardly die quick.

According to Bwala. “It is often said that talk is cheap and by their fruits, they shall be known. Peter Obi’s mantra and cheap talk has always been the repetitive.”

Quoting Obi, Bwala said: “Change Nigeria from a consumer country to a productive country- this reminds one of the APC mantra of ‘Next Level and Change.’ For a man, who from his days in the University of Nigeria, Nsukka has been an importer of consumer goods, such as baked beans and Heinz products; why should Nigerians believe that the ingrained habit in his consumer-driven trading DNA and consumer of Nigeria’s foreign exchange will overnight and at over 60 years of age, all of a sudden change to production?

“Habits hardly die. The only known production of Peter Obi is the production of alcohol, through his Miller Breweries. Let him tell Nigerians how he has enhanced exports of goods and services outside Nigeria to earn foreign currency.

“Where is Peter Obi’s agricultural farm? Which schools/universities has he financed? Which housing estates has he built? In Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, these are some of the most essential and at the base of human needs.

“Atiku Abubakar, had done all of these essentials of humanity. Talk is cheap. By their fruits, we shall know them. To thy self be true, as the saying goes.”

Also, the former vice president and the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubukar has described the national honour on his vice presidential candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as a testimonial that he did not make any mistake in the choice of his running mate

Atiku who took to his Facebook page said: “conferment of the National Honour on Governor Ifeanyi A. Okowa by President Muhammadu Buhari is a testimonial that I made the right decision in tapping an achiever as my vice presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

“On behalf of my family, our team and our supporters, I say congratulations,” the former vice president wrote.

Meanwhile, former National Chairman of PDP and the Technical Adviser to the party’s Presidential Campaign Council, Prince Uche Secondus has congratulated Okowa, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state and Darius Ishaku of Taraba state, the PDP Minority Leader Hon. Ndidu Elumelu and all others of the PDP family for the national Honours award to them.

Secondus said in a statement noted that the they merit the awards having conducted themselves in personal and public lives as disciplined and responsible leaders of society.

He said the award of the National Honours by the country showed a recognition of their innate quality and prayed God to continue to be their guide.