  • Wednesday, 12th October, 2022

The Nwachukwu Metaphor

Backpage | 26 seconds ago

BY KAYODE KOMOLAFE

KAYODE.KOMOLAFE@THISDAYLIVE.COM

0805 500 1974                    

As political parties and their candidates unveil their manifestoes, it is important to stress the point that the answer to the question of national unity should be part of the various agendas.

The answers could come in various ways; but no political party or candidate that takes the future of Nigeria seriously can ignore the question. In the last few decades, the emergent issues of Nigerian federalism have been brought to the fore by the burgeoning obstacle to national integration.

Hence, the voices for  the restructuring of the of the federation for the purpose of geo-political equity have become more strident. In the debate, there are those who believe that the legal basis for power devolution and resource control could be achieved by amendments to the 1999 Constitution. On the other side of the debate are their compatriots who insist that the present constitution is fundamentally faulty and therefore a new constitution should be made to give   the legislative  basis for the  proposed restructuring. Yet, some other patriots posit that the answers to the question could be found in the implementation of the 2014 Conference organised by the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan.

It is a good thing that no political party presenting candidates for the 2023 elections is campaigning for the separation of any part of the federation from Nigeria.

So, a possible way of persuading the separatists and their political mutants to embrace Nigerian unity is to  point to the prospects of national integration and how they could be deepened.

One of the mega trends in the sociology of Nigeria that  could brighten the prospects of national integration  is the reality of  inter-ethnic marriage. The products of inter-ethnic marriages are hardly considered when threats of inter-ethnic wars are recklessly issued by those imbued with the separatist impulse. More often than not, hardly is any thought given to the natural dilemma of a Nigerian whose father and mother belong to different ethnic groups in the event of a bloody conflict between the two groups.

Although there is no official statistics about the population of Nigerians whose parents belong to different ethnic groups, yet the potential of their formidable presence  for national integration cannot be denied.

Separatists are quick to dismiss  those who  advocate national integration despite the problems of the federal structure as being unrealistic and even naïve. On the contrary, it is extremely unrealistic and insensitive to imagine that the population of the products of inter-ethnic marriages could ignored as a force for national integration.

The family of  Senator Ike Omar Sanda Nwachukwu is a perfect metaphor of the positive force that   could be generated for national integration by the reality of inter-ethnic marriage.

A quintessential  officer and gentleman, Nwachukwu retired as a major-general from the Nigerian army.  He was the first general of Igbo origin to be appointed after the civil war  as the General  Officer Commanding of the strategic 1st Mechanised Division of the Nigerian Army.  An urbane  military officer, he was military governor of the old Imo State. Nwachukwu was  appointed minister of labour and later foreign minister in the military government of President Ibrahim Babangida.

In the current democratic dispensation,  Nwachukwu has represented the Abia north senatorial district in the National Assembly.

Senator Nwachukwu’s father, Moses Maduka Nwachukwu, an Igbo man  from Ovim in  Isuikwuato Local Government Area of  Abia state was a member of staff of the Nigerian Railways, who in 1939 married his mother, Binta Fatima Mohammed Diko, a Fulani lady  from the Katsina Emirate.

Nwachukwu, 82,  speaks Igbo, Hausa and Yoruba fluently. His diction as an English speaker is excellent.

Reflecting on  the pair of Nwachukwu  and his wife even makes their  family more metaphorical in talking about national integration.

Nwachukwu’s wife, Mrs. Gwendolyn Tonyesia Yoyinsola Nwachukwu,  is also a product of inter-ethnic marriage with a father was from the  Ejiwunmi  family of Ofada, Abeokuta, Ogun State, and a Kalabari (Ijaw)  mother  from the Bob-Manuel Ruling House of Abonema, Rivers State. 

The products of the marriage of Nwachukwu and his wife are also  married to Nigerians from all parts of the country. So the integrative trend continues in the family. 

One question for those who  say the breakup of Nigeria is the solution is this : what position is the unique Nwachukwu family expected to take  in a Nigerian conflict involving  the  Igbo, Fulani, Yoruba, Ijaw  and other ethnic groups?

The story of the remarkably Nigerian Nwachukwu family  isa well-known  one. There are, of course, many  similar stories of  the oneness of Nigerian.  Those stories should, therefore, be deployed as an  appropriate metaphor in the  amplification of the voices for  national integration.

The products of  inter-ethnic marriage could constitute a critical mass to speak for the integration of Nigeria as a  united, just and peaceful nation that is politically primed for development.

Perhaps, next time  a conference on matters of national unity is called, the products of  inter-ethnic marriages should take front row seats.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.