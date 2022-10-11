PDP’s Fintiri Wins FG’s Best Governor Award in Infrastructure

Daji Sani in Yola



Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has won the 2022 Distinguished Award for Infrastructure Delivery in Nigeria, organised by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) federal government.

The Nigeria Excellence Awards in Public Service organised by the Best Strategic Media in conjunction with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, would be presented by President Muhammadu Buhari on October 21, at an occasion to be held at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

Fintiri, in a press release signed by Mr Humwashi Wonosikou, his press secretary, commended the process, which rated his effectiveness in the provisions of Infrastructure and democratic dividends, and dedicated it to the people of Adamawa State.

“The process gives me hope that a new Nigeria is possible despite our differences. I commend the federal government for ensuring decorum and transparency in its assessment without bias through monitoring quality of jobs being executed. I am happy that our little contribution to the growth and development of Adamawa State, has been noticed.

“Fintiri noted that his government had striven to maintain fiscal discipline by keeping public expenditure within allocated funding,” he said, adding that the approach has been very useful in helping his administration achieve rural-urban integration and urban renewal through massive development of infrastructure, which was one of the cardinal objectives of his 11 point agenda.

“To whom much is given, much is also expected,” he said, while calling for support for the administration to enable it continue with the good work that the federal government has seen and recognised.

His words: “I assure you that no project will be abandoned and in keeping with our philosophy, no community will be left behind and nothing will be left untouched. I, therefore, dedicate this award to the good people of Adamawa State, that have given us the mandate to serve them. Your decision is not misplaced. Thank you and let’s do it again.”