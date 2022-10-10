AFRAA Launches a Route Intelligence Portal

Chinedu Eze

The African Airlines Association (AFRAA) in partnership with the leading African marketing intelligence provider – Milanamos has launched a dedicated Aviation Route Intelligence Portal. The data-backed portal is a gateway to airlines to access useful market insights on networks within Africa and routes from Africa to the rest of the world.



The AFRAA Route Intelligence Portal will be useful in providing insights and reports on the following: traffic demand analysis on routes, analysis of revenue forecasts per route, airlines’ opportunities for beyond connections, analysis of potential route partnerships, insights on underserved markets and analysis of tourism future demand



Speaking at the launch, AFRAA Secretary General, Mr. Abdérahmane Berthé stated: “This partnership between AFRAA and Milanamos is anchored on data intelligence which is AFRAA’s 5th strategic objective under the Association’s 2021-2025 Strategic Plan. I invite airlines to subscribe to the AFRAA Route Intelligence Portal that will facilitate data-driven decision making on connectivity opportunities, passenger/cargo capacity, and route profitability to effectively meet the needs of the growing African aviation market.”



“AFRAA with this portal is supporting the African carriers like no other airline association,” added Christophe Ritter, the CEO of Milanamos. “Benefiting from specific market intelligence reports is of paramount importance in the challenging African aviation market, and Milanamos is proud to be a partner of this strategic initiative launched by AFRAA”.