Gidi Creative Centre Officially Begins 2022 Training Session

With 200 creatives onboard, the Lagos State-led Gidi Creative Centre (GCC) officially kicked off its 2022 training sessions on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. The first day of school was flagged off with an orientation day held at the University of Lagos.

For the next 11 weeks, the students will be engaged by different facilitators from Henley Business School, UNILAG, as well as other professionals in the creative space on various courses that include filmmaking, creative writing, animation, and audio engineering to mention a few. The capacity-building program is also designed to include courses on ethics, leadership, and entrepreneurship.

The auspicious occasion attracted dignitaries including the Vice Chancellors of the University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; Executive Secretary of Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board (LSFVCB), Adebukola Agbaminoja; film producer Judith Audu; and representatives of Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), Lagos State Creative Industry Initiative (LACI), and Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Speaking at the event, the Director of GCC, Idris Olorunnimbe implored the students to take advantage of the short course presented to them on a platter for a chance to be celebrated in their respective fields in the future.

“For this batch, we have a total of 500 persons. 200 of them are going to be in-person training for 11 weeks. There will be another 300 that will take masterclasses in different courses that will be made available online.

“We expect that at the end of the course, we are going to have 200 people who have been professionally trained, that will go into the world either as entrepreneurs or as employable citizens to help with the development of content.”

Out of the 11 weeks structured for the different courses, each participant will be placed in an internship program in various leading creative firms for three weeks.