Obi Unveils Campaign Website, Seeks Nigerians Support to Fund Campaign

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, yesterday unveiled a website for donors and supporters of his presidential ambition to lodge funds into for the party’s presidential campaigns and election.

Obi made the announcement yesterday in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle.

The Labour Party standard bearer who was in the United States in continuation of his international consultations with the Diasporas where he deliberated with Harvard scholars and critical thinkers on the policy thrust that will drive his government if elected president next year, twitted: “I invite every member of the #OBIdient Family, and every supporter of our march to a new Nigeria to visit the official campaign website for the Obi-Datti Campaign organisation:

“You can use that medium to support and donate in cash and kind to the campaign.”

