Super Falcons Crash in Friendly with Japan

Two second half goals by Mina Tanaka condemned Nigeria’s Super Falcons to a 0-2 defeat by Japan in their international friendly match inside the Noevir Stadium in Kobe yesterday.

A string of brilliant saves by first choice goal-tender Chiamaka Nnadozie kept Nigeria in the game in the first half, and the Falcons almost took a surprise lead when defender Ashleigh Plumptre struck the woodwork from a free-kick.

Tanaka scored her first in the 65th minute, when she chest-controlled the ball from a free-kick and slammed past Nnadozie.

The second came three minutes later, from the penalty spot, after a harsh challenge from Osinachi Ohale on an advancing Japanese forward in the Nigeria area.

Both teams used the game as part of their preparations for next year’s FIFA World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand.