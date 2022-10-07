  • Friday, 7th October, 2022

Breaking: Buhari Arrives N’Assembly for Budget Presentation 

Breaking | 31 mins ago

Udora Orizu in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in the National Assembly where he is presenting before a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives, the 2023 budget proposal of N19.76 trillion.

Buhari arrived the temporary chamber of the House of Representatives where the budget will be presented at about 10:05 am in company of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and top government officials.

The President started reading his budget speech after remarks from the President of the Senate and Chairman of the National Assembly, Ahmed Lawan.

Lawan had earlier in his remarks while commending the President for timely presentation of the budget since 2019, amongst other issues, called for solution to end crude oil theft and flooding witnessed nationwide.

Details later…

