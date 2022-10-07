Again, Afenifere Berates FG’s Insistence On Waterways Bill

· Says action insensitive to plights of Nigerians

· Insists on return to true federalism

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has taken another a swipe at the federal government over its insistence to pass the Waterways Resources Bill.

It described the government’s position as not only callous, but also against the wish of millions of Nigerians.

This was just as the organisation declared that it was not going back on its position for the need to return the country to true federalism.

The position of the group was contained in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, while reacting to the latest statement by the Minister of Water Resources, Mallam Suleiman Adamu.

The minister had during an interview programme by the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja, among other things, described those opposing the passage of the bill in its present form as ‘hysterical’.

He also noted that the proposed legislation provides for professional and efficient management of all surface and ground water for the use of all Nigerians and that it would also ensure that the nation’s water resources were protected, used, developed, conserved, and managed in a sustainable manner for the benefits of all Nigerians. He had vowed that his Ministry would continue to pursue the passage of the bill into law, “because it is our responsibility as a government.”

But taking a swipe at this position, Ajayi asserted that: “the Minister’s assertion smacks of arrogance, disdain for the people of Nigeria and insensitivity to the things that are of immediate concern to Nigerians.”

He said it was uncivilised for a public officer to describe Nigerians as hysterical simply because they express their displeasure over a government policy.

He posited that, given the fact that attempts to pass this bill had been consistently rejected since its first mentioning in 2020 during the 8th National Assembly, it ought to dawn on the federal government that Nigerians are not ready to accept the Bill in its present form.

Rather than acting as though it can force its plan down the throat of the people, what the government ought to do is to listen to the people and adjust in accordance with the aspirations and feelings of the people, he said.

Ajayi added: “But what have we been experiencing in the hands of government officials, especially those serving under President Muhammadu Buhari? Disdain, lack of respect for the people, actions depicting the government as one of conquest rather than an elected one”.

On the reasons adduced for insisting on the bill, the Afenifere spokesman submitted that the Minister was only trying to disguise the real intention behind the insistence.

The minister had said that “The Bill provides for professional and efficient management of all surface and ground water for the use of all Nigerians.”

Dismissing this on the basis of hypocrisy, Ajayi argued that the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, is directly under the federal government.

“How efficiently has it utilised the ‘surface and ground water’ of that territory for the benefit of Abuja residents? Beyond that, the Minister should inform Nigerians of instances of where states’ governments – who have control over lands in their respective areas – denied the federal government the opportunity to use land or water resources for the genuine benefit of the people in the said area,” he asked.

Ajayi argued that what made the present insistence by the Minister to be objectionable was the hypocrisy in terms of the false impression he wanted to create to wit: that this government is committed to serving the best interest of the people.