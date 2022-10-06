  • Thursday, 6th October, 2022

Red Cross Trains 6,000 Teachers, Students on Disaster Management in 578 Schools in Katsina

Nigeria | 16 mins ago

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Nigerian Red Cross Society, in collaboration with the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) project, has commenced the training of 6,000 students on tackling emergency situations and disaster management in their schools in Katsina State.

Speaking during the training on Wednesday, the state Chairman of the Red Cross Society, Dr. Aliyu Idris Funtua, said the trainees were selected from across the 578 secondary schools in three senatorial zones in the state.

He explained that the training was designed to acquaint the teachers and students with skills on how to apply first aid, take care of emergency situations and disaster management in times of crisis in their respective schools.

According to him, “The training is also centred on the subheadings of student protection and safeguarding, violence in schools, assertiveness, negotiation skills and evacuation drills.”

He, however, noted that the society had trained 3,000 members as first aiders and provided basic first aid training for regular marshals of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, saying that over 800 volunteers across the state received emergency training on disaster management.

Earlier, the state Coordinator of AGILE project, Mustapha Shehu, said the critical issues of gender-based violence, evacuation techniques and drills were also administered to the students and teachers to help themselves, including identifying early warning of attacks.

He said: “In the end, our hope is that we will build the capacity of students and teachers in these areas and the Red Cross will support us to go round all the schools to step down this training which will take us to the last level of establishing school safety clubs.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.