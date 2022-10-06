  • Thursday, 6th October, 2022

Morocco Issues First Permits for Cannabis Production 

Africa | 5 mins ago


 Moroccan state agency on Wednesday issued the first 10 permits for the use of cannabis in industry, medicine and for export.

The agency said farmers who organised into cooperatives in the northern mountain areas of Al Houceima, Taounat and Chefchaouen would be gradually allowed to grow cannabis to meet the needs of the legal market.

Cannabis was already widely cultivated in Morocco illegally and the new law, passed by the parliament in 2021, does not permit its use for recreation.

The law was intended to improve farmers’ incomes and protect them from drug traffickers who controlled the cannabis trade and export it illegally to Europe. (Reuters/NAN) 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.