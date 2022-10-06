Inside Adetutu Ogunbanwo’s ‘Goldwholesales’ Adornments

You can tell a lot about a person from what is inside their jewellery box. Will you find classic pieces or is it full of statement one-of-a-kind pieces? Just like our wardrobes, our jewellery collections give a huge insight into the type of person we are and how we express ourselves through style.

No matter what your style is, whether it’s more statement than simplistic, Jewel dealer, Adetutu Florence Ogunbanwo is that jewel dealer that will always deliver an exciting pieces that would be cherished forever.

Adetutu Ogunbanwo recognises individual style, which is why her jewel gold line ‘Goldwholesales’ better known as Igbalode Gold Boss offers captiviting customised designs of all kinds even at affordable prices for customers worldwide.

With over seven years of experience in the jewellery industry, Goldwholesales is based in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Among Nigerian stylish women, Goldwholesales is popular with topnotch customised lovingly-crafted jewelries and the jewel brand ships all over world with free shipping to Nigeria.

As a lifetime investment, Adetutu Ogunbanwo said it was passion and the need for quality that drove her into the business.

“For me, it about delivering quality, lifetime gold jewelries to my estimated customers across the world. Quality gold jewel is a lifetime possession which is why it is important that we must deliver the best, she said during a media parley.

Speaking on the challenges of jewel business, she said the speed in which the dollar goes up is not favouring.

“Exchange rate is mostly our challenge nowadays, conversations of naira to dollars.”

For updated pieces of hand-crafted Italian, and Saudi gold in necklaces, earrings, customs set, bracelets, wristwatches, pendants among other gold adornments can be found on @goldwholesales.

There are 18karats to 21karats and 22karats gold for everyone and customers can get the best wholesale and retail deals from them.