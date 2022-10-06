  • Wednesday, 5th October, 2022

How Union Bank’s NiX Revolutionises the Future of Work

Nosa Alekhuogie 

With Union Bank Nigeria flagging off the one-week long Nigeria Innovation Summit (NIS) in Lagos, tech and future forward creators gathered to explore their experiences at the opening ceremony of the summit, which featured the maiden edition of the Nigeria Innovation Talk (NiX) as the dynamics of work evolved into the future.

The Nigeria Innovation Talks (NiX), which is first of its kind organised by the bank is aimed at calling together creatives from various walks of life to explore how development in tech has transformed the models of work and how these creatives are adjusting to current realities.

Speaking at the event, Team Lead, Digital Innovation at Union Bank Nigeria, Ms. Efunbolanle Hughes, said the hub was conceived as a nest for innovators to encourage collaboration within the tech ecosystem in Nigeria.

She said: “SpaceNXT is not limited in innovation. We collaborate with partners to innovate on solutions that we are deploying in the market. At the same time, we are open to the public like our demo lab is open to users to evaluate their ideas. We also have community-based events where we invite experts to meet with young experts.

The Head, Channels, Digital and Innovation, Union Bank, Mr. Akoh Ochai, also added that as a traditional financial institution who is leveraging on technology, the enormous possibilities tech portends has made the institution more open to ideas and innovation which would open up better opportunities.

He said: “As a bank that provides financial services and leverages technology, even though we are a traditional bank, we are also a fintech and we also know that there is a point where we have to put out a proposition where we can attract team leaders, creators, where we can actually collaborate and do a lot of inspiring things together and hopefully scale. 

