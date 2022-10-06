FG Awards Outstanding Teachers with Gifts, Says Better Days, Ahead

•Lawmakers eulogise teachers

•Ekiti teachers demand prompt payment of pending benefits from Oyebanji

•Ogun wins best public schools, teachers awards in Abuja

•Edo leveraging tech, equipping teachers with skills to restructure education

•Teachers endorse Sanwo-olu for second term

Kuni Tyessi, Udora Orizu in Abuja, Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti and James Sowole in Abeokuta



The federal government yesterday announced a Lagos- based teacher with Oke-Edo Senior High School, Alimosho as the overall best teacher in Nigeria.

She was selected out of thousands of teachers that were shortlisted for national recognition as part of event to mark the 2022 World Teacher’s Day, and was rewarded with a brand new car.

Also rewarded were Ifetike Chekwube Hope from Government Technical College, Onitsha, Anambra State, who emerged the first runner-up, and Adelana Owolabi Paul from Ijebu Muslim College (Junior), Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, who emerged the second runner-up.

In private school category, Ugokwe Marilyn Uchenna from Susu College, Nkpor, Anambra, State, emerged the overall best teacher, while Adeniyi Olusegun Michael from Caleb British International School, Lagos, and Ayantola Tajudeen Ajayi, from City of Knowledge Academy, Itanrin, Ogun state, emerged first and second runners-up respectively.

St. Michael’s African Church School, Ogun State (primary) was also announced as the best public school in Nigeria, while Nigeria Science and Technology College, Nnewi, Anambra State, and SUBEB Model Nursery and Primary school, Ikole Ekiti, emerged first and second runners-up, respectively.

Similarly, Chukwunedum Sabina Ijeoma, of the Abbot Girl’s Secondary School, Ihiala, Anambra State, emerged the best school administrator of the year. Also, Akinseloyi Adeola Anne of St. Monica’s Girls Grammar School, Ondo state, and Alamu Bolanle Olusola of the Government Senior College, Agege, Lagos, took second and third positions, respectively.

The federal government Colleges otherwise known as Federal Unity Schools and their teachers were also rewarded for their contributions to the basic and secondary education system in Nigeria.

Usman David Auta from Federal Government Girls’ College (FGGC), Bwari, Abuja, emerged the best teacher in Federal Unity Schools’ category, while Ogu Evelyn Ozoemezie from FGC Portharcourt and Onyemaechi Pius Chinedu from FGGC Nkwelle Ezunaka, emerged second and third positions, respectively.

On administration category, Yakubu-Oyinloye Tokunbo Olafinsao of the Queens’ College, Lagos, emerged the best FGC administrator, and she was followed by Opute Dasoye Ngiere of FGGC Ikot Obio Itong, Akwa Ibom State and Ibrahim Abner of the FGC Billiri, Gombe state.

FGC Portharcourt was recognised as best FGC in Nigeria, and was followed by Federal Government Academy, Suleija, Niger State, and FGC Kano.

Buhari, who was represented by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, presented the awards to the teachers at an event to commemorate the 2022 World Teacher’s Day in Abuja, on Wednesday.

He explained that the recognitions were to appreciate the teachers for their immeasurable contributions to the growth and development of the society.

He assured them that better days were ahead as the new teacher’s policy was already being implemented at tne Federal level and in some States, urging other states to immediately do so because the gains are already showing.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, in his remarks congratulated all winners of the Presidential Teacher’s and Schools Awards, and reiterated government focus on deepening the reforms in the education sector with enhanced funding.

He called on states and local governments to prioritise the welfare of teachers by placing their salaries on first line charge in their respective budgets. “This, we believe will provide a solution to the spectre of unpaid salaries,” he said.

President of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Titus Amba, said in his remarks, that the education system in Nigeria is in crisis and need urgent redress.

He lamented the deplorable state of education system and poor working conditions of teachers which has adversely affected education service delivery, especially in the public sector.

Lawmakers Eulogise Teachers

Meanwhile, a slight drama played out on the floor of the House of Representatives yesterday following a motion by a member Hon. Dachung Bagos (PDP, Plateau) to honor Teachers all over the country.

Bagos, had at the plenary, raising a point of order on personal explanation, appealed to his colleagues to suspend the House relevant rules and dedicate few minutes to eulogise Teachers as October 5 was World’s Teachers’ Day (WTD).

The Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila (APC, Lagos) agreed that it was a good idea and the Minority Leader Hon. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP, Delta) seconded the motion.

Thereafter, the floor was yielded to Bagos to move the motion. The lawmaker while noting the recent efforts of the parliament to resolve the ongoing Academic Staff Union and Universities (ASUU) strike, said teachers should be recognised and given standing ovation.

“Despite ongoing ASUU strike. The house has recognised the importance of teachers and has intervened in the crisis. Knowing their importance, it will be an honor to recognize the teachers and give them a standing ovation,” Bagos said.

Commenting, the House Leader Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa (APC, Kano) was of the view that a matter of this magnitude and importance shouldn’t come as personal explanation but should as a motion of urgent National importance.

But, the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Idris Wase (APC, Plateau) in his view, while noting that the House has done a lot for the betterment of the lives of teachers, however said many people will like to use this opportunity to get attention, adding that, that’s what Hon. Bagos the sponsor is trying to do.

Reacting, the Minority Leader, Elumelu faulted the Deputy Speaker’s assertion, describing it as unparliamentary.

Elumelu added that Teachers are very important to the society and there’s nothing political or mischievous about Hon. Bagos idea to honour them.

Reacting, Wase said, “let us not begin to input what’s not the motive, the motive is to honor teachers. I come from a teaching background and the parliament has done a lot for their betterment.”

At this point, the Speaker, Gbajabiamila interjected and ruled in favor of Doguwa’s suggestion that it should come as an urgent motion given the importance.

Thereafter, the Speaker, Gbajabiamila called for a minute silence for deceased teachers and as well a resounding applause and thank you for all teachers.

Ekiti Teachers Demand Prompt Payment of Pending Benefits from Oyebanji

Ekiti State teachers, yesterday tasked the incoming Governor of the state, Hon. Biodun Oyebanji, not to compromise their welfare, in order to avert industrial action under his reign.

The teachers, who commended the outgoing governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi for initiating landmark programmes that touched the education sector positively, said the sector remains the most thriving industry that requires the spending of every resource for it to blossom.

This was as Fayemi donated two cars and cash gift to the best and outstanding teachers at both public primary and secondary schools in the state to motivate them to give their best to the service of the state.

The teachers said this in Ado Ekiti during a programme commemorating the 2022 World’s Teachers’ Day.

The teachers under the auspices of Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools(ASUSS), and the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), pledged their supports to the incoming administration, but restated that their welfare must not be compromised to smoothen the relationship when come on board .

The ASUSS Chairman, Sola Adigun, who spoke extensively on behalf of the teachers, said teachers were still optimistic that some of their pending benefits would be paid within the next 10 days Fayemi will bow out of office.

Addressing the teachers, Fayemi said due to the quality of their teachings, school enrolment had exponentially increased from 191,117 in 2018 to 261,292 in 2022.

Fayemi added that the increase in enrolment automatically resulted in the need to establish additional 10 secondary schools in 2021, while government paid a sum of N6 billion counterpart fund to match UBEC’s contribution to execute 886 projects.

Lagos Teachers Endorse Sanwo-Olu for Second Term

In commemoration of the World Teachers’ Day, teachers in Lagos State yesterday endorse the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The teachers shared their experiences in the last three years, giving Sanwo-Olu a pass mark in raising the standards of education through investment in infrastructure and capacity building.

At the symposium organised by the Lagos wing of the NUT, the teachers unanimously threw their weight behind Sanwo-Olu, endorsing the governor’s re-election bid.

NUT Lagos Chairman, Hassan Akintoye, who spoke on behalf of the teachers, said the Sanwo-Olu administration prioritised teachers’ welfare and committed unprecedented investment in education and teaching.

Akintoye said not only had the teaching environment been made more conducive for teachers, he noted that there had also been improvement in the performance of pupils in national examinations.

The NUT chief said the governor met and fulfilled majority of demands of the teachers without any confrontation, thereby limiting the prospect of disagreement between NUT and the Government.

Lagos, he said, pioneered the creation of the Permanent Secretary/Tutor General position, which is the apex cadre in teaching career, and designated six slots for teachers across the six Education Districts in the State.

Akintoye added that Sanwo-Olu’s approval of career harmonisation in teaching service placed thousands of Lagos teachers on grade Level 17 – the highest level. This, he said, made Lagos the pace-setting State in the transformation of the teaching profession.

He said: “In Lagos, teachers have not had any major demands which the Government has not prioritised. It is only in Lagos teachers are promoted and get salaries of the new grade level before the promotion letters get to them. It is in Lagos that thousands of teachers are on Grade Level 17 when their colleagues in other states are either stagnant at Level 14 or demoted.

“On occasion of World Teachers’ Day in Lagos, it is about showing appreciation to the leadership of the State. We are using this opportunity to tell our Governor that we have a large number in the teaching service, and this has never been a burden to the system. Come February 2023, we will mobilise not only ourselves, but also our families and relatives to make the election work in your favour.”

NUT National President, Comrade Audu Titus Amba, sent a note of appreciation to Sanwo-Olu on behalf of Lagos teachers, stressing that Lagos Government had lifted the teaching profession and set enviable standards in the State.

Represented by Comrade Titi Adebanjo, NUT National Secretary, Amba said: “In some states, apart from the Governors being afraid to meet with teachers, Sanwo-Olu can walk confidently among teachers because he has raised not only the standards of teaching in Lagos, the Governor has also improved on the welfare package for teachers to make teaching rewarding.”

Edo Leveraging Tech, Equipping Teachers with Skills to Restructure Education

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has celebrated teachers in the state, noting that the government was leveraging technology and equipping the teachers with requisite knowledge and digital skills to improve learning outcomes in the state.

Obaseki said this in commemoration of the 2022 World Teachers Day, a global event launched by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1994 to celebrate teachers across the globe.

The governor, who hailed the teachers for being the champions in the government’s reforms in the education sector, assured that the government will continue to prioritize their welfare, ensuring that they are adequately rewarded for their role in grooming and moulding the minds of future leaders of the state and nation.

He said, “Today, being World Teachers Day, it is important to appreciate the efforts of our teachers who are playing huge roles in sustaining our administration’s efforts at restructuring the education sector, contributing effectively to the development of our state and nation.

“We understand the role of education in achieving sustainable growth and development in society, which is only possible through continuous investment in our teachers.

“Our government has continued to pay critical attention to teachers in the state, ensuring that they have the tools and knowledge to groom the next generation of Edo leaders. We have also sustained investment in upskilling and providing teachers in our schools with modern tools and skills to improve teaching and learning in the state.”

Ogun wins best public schools, teachers awards in Abuja

After rigorous screenings, St. Michael’s African Church Primary School 1, Ota, Ogun State was adjudged at both State and National levels in the 2022 State and National Teachers’ and Schools’ Excellence Awards as the Best Public School in the country.

The competition was part of activities marking this year’s World Teacher Day which National Event held at the Eagle Square, Abuja on Wednesday. The school won an 18-seater JAC bus.

Also two teachers from the State also emerged as the best and runner up respectively in the private and public schools categories.

A statement issued by Kunle Somorin, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dapo Abiodun in Abeokuta described the achievement as a manifestation of the investment and commitment of the State Government in the Education sector.

The statement added that two teachers from the state, Mr. Owolabi Paul Adelana of Ijebu Muslim College (Jnr.), Ijebu-Ode won the second best teacher in the Public Schools category, his counterpart from City of Knowledge Academy, Odogbolu, Mr. Tajudeen Ajayi Ayantola won award of the best private school teacher in the country

Governor Abiodun had while marking the Teachers’ Day in Abeokuta also rewarded teachers, school administrators and schools that have excelled in academics with houses and cash gifts.

The governor offered employment to the wife of late Mr Sunday Ogunjimi, a teacher in Odeda Local Government Area who slumped and passed away while attending a welfare meeting involving members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state on Friday, July .

Tajudeen Odufeso from Isara Secondary School, Isara- Remo, was given a two bedroom bungalow as the Best Teacher in Public Senior Secondary Schools, while Adelana Owolabi and Orebanjo Olusesan from Ijebu Muslim College (Junior) and Early Education Centre, Ijebu-Igbo, got N2m and N1.5m for emerging Best Teachers in Public Junior Secondary Schools and Public Primary Schools, respectively.

Mr Fagbamila Olatunbosun Okeneye from Omo Edumare Model Nursery and Primary School, Ago-Iwoye, carted home a sum of N1m as the Best Administrator in the Public Primary Schools category.

In the school category, Remo Divisional High School (Senior), Sagamu and St. Michael’s African Church School 1, Ota, won Best Public Secondary School (Senior) and Best Public Primary School, respectively.

Speaking at the event with the theme, “The Transformation of Education Begins with Teachers”, held at the MKO Abiola International Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta, on Wednesday, Governor Abiodun described teachers as career moulders, mentors and national builders who sacrifice their all to produce diverse professionals for the nation.

“No doubt, these peculiar people deserve to be celebrated. In fact, we should celebrate them every day and not just for one day that the global body has set aside like today. Let me on behalf of all of us – the government and the entire people of Ogun State – join all men and women of goodwill all over the world to thank very heartily and congratulate very warmly our teachers on the celebration of yet another Teachers’ Day.

“Education is the bedrock of any meaningful socio-political and economic development. As a foundation for scientific, technological enrichment and the advancement of any society, no Nation can become great without the positive contributions of her teachers. The future of any Nation is usually determined by the quality of its education system and how it treats teachers.

“Ogun State is the Education capital of Nigeria. We could not have achieved this status without the contributions of our teachers. We are the Education Capital of Nigeria today mainly because our teachers are simply the best you can find around this country”, the governor stated.

He attributed the commitment of the teaching professionals to the ability of students in Ogun to win numerous awards at different education competitions both national and international.

He noted further that more parents are now showing renewed faith in the public schools by enrolling their children into them unlike in the past

The governor disclosed that his administration was in the process of supplying 25,000 furniture to all public primary and secondary schools, renovating over 956 classrooms in primary and secondary schools, while approval has been given for the commencement of Ogun Digitalized Multimedia Lesson Plan, where the teachers would be equipped with the wherewithal resources for effective delivery.

While appreciating the teachers for their dedication to duties and being at the forefront of achieving his administration’s agenda in the education sector, Abiodun charged them to be more innovative and embrace modern teaching methods, assuring that their welfare would not be jettisoned.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, in his welcome address, said the theme of this year’s celebration is in tandem with the incumbent administration’s agenda to reposition the education sector for effectiveness and efficiency, adding that the state government was glad to identify with the teachers in celebrating their day.

The State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) Abiodun Akinola, noted that the auspicious was a good opportunity to draw government and other stakeholders’ attention to the issues affecting the welfare and well-being of the teachers.

Akinola who lauded the state government’s efforts at training and retraining teachers, recruitment of more teachers, however, urged the government to address the disparity in salaries between primary and secondary schools teachers, while efforts should be made by stakeholders including traditional rulers, religious bodies, among others to address the issue of out-of-school children.

On his part, the State Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS) Akeem Lasisi, commended the state government for abolishing all forms of levies in the public schools and urged government to be ready to spend more money on education, while allowance for teachers serving in the rural areas should be increased.

Highlights of the celebration was the award of ‘Standout Performance’ by the NUT on Governor Abiodun and the presentation of a brand new bus to the Association of Primary School Head Teachers of Nigeria, Ogun State chapter