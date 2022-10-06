  • Thursday, 6th October, 2022

African News Agencies Meet in Morocco to Discuss post-COVID Challenges

Africa | 7 mins ago

 

Chief Executives of African news agencies  are converging on Rabat, Morocco, ahead of the formal opening of the Sixth General Assembly of the Atlantic Federation of African Press Agencies (FAAPA) on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the forum is expected to  open with an inaugural seminar themed: ” Post COVID: Challenges and Opportunities for African News Agencies “

The draft agenda of the Sixth Assembly sighted by NAN indicated that very important issues such as the Action Plan of FAAPA for 2022 and 2023 would also be discussed.

The forum would also review the fifth edition of the General Assembly of FAAPA.

Participants would further discuss co-operation and partnership agreements as well as the body’s financial report among others.

NAN, a council member of FAAPA, is being represented by its Managing Director, Mr Buki Ponle.

NAN reports that FAAPA was established on Oct.14, 2014, with headquarters in Rabat, Morocco.

NAN also reports that FAAPA is  dedicated to the promotion of exchange of experiences and information, training of personnel and sharing of ideas on the future of news agencies.

The group now has 28 members, with links with Alliance of Mediterranean News Agencies and News Agencies World Congress.

FAAPA maintains website, www.faapa.org, that aggregates some of the stories published by member agencies. (NAN)

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.