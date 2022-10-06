African News Agencies Meet in Morocco to Discuss post-COVID Challenges

Chief Executives of African news agencies are converging on Rabat, Morocco, ahead of the formal opening of the Sixth General Assembly of the Atlantic Federation of African Press Agencies (FAAPA) on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the forum is expected to open with an inaugural seminar themed: ” Post COVID: Challenges and Opportunities for African News Agencies “

The draft agenda of the Sixth Assembly sighted by NAN indicated that very important issues such as the Action Plan of FAAPA for 2022 and 2023 would also be discussed.

The forum would also review the fifth edition of the General Assembly of FAAPA.

Participants would further discuss co-operation and partnership agreements as well as the body’s financial report among others.

NAN, a council member of FAAPA, is being represented by its Managing Director, Mr Buki Ponle.

NAN reports that FAAPA was established on Oct.14, 2014, with headquarters in Rabat, Morocco.

NAN also reports that FAAPA is dedicated to the promotion of exchange of experiences and information, training of personnel and sharing of ideas on the future of news agencies.

The group now has 28 members, with links with Alliance of Mediterranean News Agencies and News Agencies World Congress.

FAAPA maintains website, www.faapa.org, that aggregates some of the stories published by member agencies. (NAN)