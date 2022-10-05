  • Wednesday, 5th October, 2022

Nnamani: Alleged $41.8m Judgement against Me Cheap Blackmail

Nigeria | 52 mins ago

*Says his alternative political views cannot be suppressed

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

A member of the National Assembly, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has described as cheap blackmail and a ruse the report of $41.8 million dollars judgement against him in the United States.

The former two-time former governor of Enugu state in a release personally signed by him  said the fake news was targeted at maligning him because of his alternative views on the recent  political development in the country.

According to him: “Campaign of calumny, intimidation, insults and abuse orchestrated to suppress and diminish my voice. However my voice will grow louder and more persistent.  I know my recent position will attract this attack by those who cannot tolerate alternative views. Democracy allows alternative view points.

“If I cannot express my opinion and take a stand who will.

 “I left Enugu state on a solid foundation 15 years ago. Records of our accomplishments is an open book. No amount of mudslinging can rewrite our history.

 “I urge our people and Nigerians alike to ignore the mischievous report sponsored  by political foes and professional blackmailers”.

