Group  Names Bala Mohammed Governor of the Year

A United Kingdom based media group The Nigerian News, has named Bala Mohammed the Governor Bauchi State as the Governor of the Year.

In a statement signed by its Editor-in-Chief, Toby Prince, the company said: “Governor Mohammed’s tremendous achievements, especially in terms of infrastructure, agriculture, education, reforms, local government autonomy as well as health care service development” endeared him to its 10-man committee.

“Through astute diversity management, the governor welded disparate emotional strata of Bauchi into a united front that is preoccupied with breathtaking infrastructural projects,” he added.

“Nicknamed Mr. Infrastructure, he has touched almost every part of the state with developmental projects. It is on record that he constructed, renovated, upgraded and fully equipped 323 primary healthcare facilities in just two years.

“He also built and renovated thousands of schools across the state to boost education while offering scholarships to numerous students. The distribution of over 1,500 tricycles and 154 commercial buses has created jobs as well as aided transportation across the state. The provision of agricultural inputs has lessened the burden on farmers.

“But more impressive, the removal of thousands of ghost workers from the civil service has saved the state billions. It is also a known fact that Mohammed is the only governor who has displayed incredible religious inclusion by appointing Christians into your cabinet”.

The company said Mohammed will be recognised at an event to mark its sixth anniversary on October 13th at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Other distinguished Nigerians billed to receive awards are Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State; Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, Mr Inuwa Abdullahi; the Director General/Chief Executive Officer (DG/CEO) of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Prof Abdullahi Mustapha; the Director General of the National Biotechnology Development Agency, Prof Saad A. Ahmed; the Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre Abuja among others.

A lecture with the title “Identifying Genuine Spirit of Excellence and Patriotism Towards A Greater Nigeria” will be delivered by Chief Innocent Audu Ogbeh, the former Minister of Agriculture, who is the guest speaker.

The event will be chaired by Senator George Akume, the Honourable Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs while the Emir of Kano, the Olu of Warri, Emir of Keffi and the Shehu of Borno will be present as Royal Fathers.