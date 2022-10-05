  • Wednesday, 5th October, 2022

FEC Okays 2023 Budget Presentation to National Assembly Friday

Nigeria | 20 seconds ago

 The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has endorsed the 2023 budget proposal for onward presentation to the National Assembly.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, confirmed this when he addressed State House Correspondents after the Council meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to the presidential aide, the president will lay the budget proposal before a joint sitting of the National Assembly on Friday.

He said: “It was virtually a one item Federal Executive Council meeting in which the budget proposals for 2023 was presented and discussed at length.

“That budget proposal would be taken to the National Assembly on Friday morning by the President.’’

Adesina, however, declined to give details of the Council’s decision, “as a mark of respect for the National Assembly.

“It will not be proper to begin to discuss the content of what will be officially presented on Friday.

“We want to give the National Assembly the honour of receiving it first then there will be a breakdown on  a later date by the Minister of Finance.’’ (NAN) 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.