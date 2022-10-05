2 Officials Get Life Ban after Deadly Indonesian Football Stadium Stampede





Two officials from Arema FC have been banned for life from football as a result of a post-match stampede at a stadium which killed at least 125 people at the weekend, the Indonesian football association says.

“Abdul Haris as the chief match organiser and Suko Sutrisno as match security coordinator will not be allowed to get involved in football activities for life,” said Erwin Tobing, member of the discipline commission at the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI).

PSSI also imposed a fine of 250 million rupiah (16,400 dollars) and a ban on hosting matches for the remainder of the season on Arema.

Chaos erupted after thousands of fans invaded the pitch as hosts Arema FC lost 3-2 to rival East Java club Persebaya Surabaya.

Police fired tear gas to try to quell the pitch invaders, sending spectators scrambling to the exit gates.(dpa/NAN)