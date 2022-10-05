  • Wednesday, 5th October, 2022

2 Officials Get Life Ban after Deadly Indonesian Football Stadium Stampede

Rest of the World | 19 seconds ago


Two officials from Arema FC have been banned for life from football as a result of a post-match stampede at a stadium which killed at least 125 people at the weekend, the Indonesian football association says.

“Abdul Haris as the chief match organiser and Suko Sutrisno as match security coordinator will not be allowed to get involved in football activities for life,” said Erwin Tobing, member of the discipline commission at the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI).

PSSI also imposed a fine of 250 million rupiah (16,400 dollars) and a ban on hosting matches for the remainder of the season on Arema.

Chaos erupted after thousands of fans invaded the pitch as hosts Arema FC lost 3-2 to rival East Java club Persebaya Surabaya.

Police fired tear gas to try to quell the pitch invaders, sending spectators scrambling to the exit gates.(dpa/NAN)

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.