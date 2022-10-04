Inter and Inzaghi at Crossroads ahead of Barca Clash Tonight 

Inter Milan are teetering on the brink of full-blown crisis as they prepare for the visit of Barcelona to the San Siro this evening, which will likely have a huge bearing on their chances of making the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Saturday’s home defeat at the hands of Roma, guided by Inter legend Jose Mourinho no less, left Simone Inzaghi’s side eight points off the pace in the Serie A title race and wondering what shape their season will take.

It was their fourth loss of the league season and dreadful preparation for tonight’s showdown at the San Siro, where Inter and Barca will tussle for second place in Group C.

Both teams are three points behind leaders Bayern Munich and the upcoming double-header will decide whether their European adventure continues as Bayern have the chance to make the last 16 with their two games against bottom side Viktoria Plzen.

Defeat would leave Inter and Inzaghi way off their objectives for the season and increase the dissenting voices around the coach despite recent assurances from the club that his job is not at risk.

