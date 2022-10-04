  • Tuesday, 4th October, 2022

Bible Society Organises Bible Quiz for the Blind

Nigeria | 4 mins ago

Students with visual disabilities from seven schools will gather at The Apostolic Church, Palmgrove, Lagos on Thursday October 6, 2022, to participate in the annual Bible quiz organised by The Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN).

In a release by the BSN’s Manager, Media and Public Relations , Benjamin Mordi, “Two students will represent each of the following participating schools in the 4th edition of the Bible quiz: Bethesda Home for the Blind, Mushin; Nigeria Farmcraft Centre for the Blind; Vocational School for the Blind, Oshodi; Kings College, Obalende; Lagos State Senior Model College, Agbowa-Ikosi; Lagos State Junior Model College, Agbowa- Ikosi, and Federal Government College, Ijaniki all in Lagos’’.

The Bible quiz, which will be chaired by Founder of Rainbow Foundation, Mrs. Kalango Koko, is designed to provide a platform for people with visual impairment to engage with the word of
God. The winner of the competition will go home with a cash prize of N100,000, the first runner-up will get N75,000, while the second runner-up will get N50,000.

According to Mr. Mordi, “Apart from organising the Bible quiz, the BSN also provides Braille Bible which costs N50,000 free of charge to any person with visual disabilities who can use it’’.

‘’The BSN is a not-for-profit interdenominational Christian organisation that translates the Bible into Nigerian languages, publishes, distributes, and raises funds for the Bible work. The organisation also organises programmes that engage people with the word of God to transform their lives.”

 “So far, the BSN has translated the complete Bible into 26 Nigerian languages, while translation/revision is on-going in 10 Nigerian languages,’’ he further said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.