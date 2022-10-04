Bible Society Organises Bible Quiz for the Blind

Students with visual disabilities from seven schools will gather at The Apostolic Church, Palmgrove, Lagos on Thursday October 6, 2022, to participate in the annual Bible quiz organised by The Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN).

In a release by the BSN’s Manager, Media and Public Relations , Benjamin Mordi, “Two students will represent each of the following participating schools in the 4th edition of the Bible quiz: Bethesda Home for the Blind, Mushin; Nigeria Farmcraft Centre for the Blind; Vocational School for the Blind, Oshodi; Kings College, Obalende; Lagos State Senior Model College, Agbowa-Ikosi; Lagos State Junior Model College, Agbowa- Ikosi, and Federal Government College, Ijaniki all in Lagos’’.

The Bible quiz, which will be chaired by Founder of Rainbow Foundation, Mrs. Kalango Koko, is designed to provide a platform for people with visual impairment to engage with the word of

God. The winner of the competition will go home with a cash prize of N100,000, the first runner-up will get N75,000, while the second runner-up will get N50,000.

According to Mr. Mordi, “Apart from organising the Bible quiz, the BSN also provides Braille Bible which costs N50,000 free of charge to any person with visual disabilities who can use it’’.

‘’The BSN is a not-for-profit interdenominational Christian organisation that translates the Bible into Nigerian languages, publishes, distributes, and raises funds for the Bible work. The organisation also organises programmes that engage people with the word of God to transform their lives.”

“So far, the BSN has translated the complete Bible into 26 Nigerian languages, while translation/revision is on-going in 10 Nigerian languages,’’ he further said.