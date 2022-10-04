ATCO Homes Bags Top Real Estate Awards

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

ATCO Homes, a top Nigerian real estate company, has been recognised for its excellent performance in the real estate sector. The firm emerged as the most promising emerging real estate company and exceptional real estate company of the year at the real estate excellence awards, held at the Admiralty Conference Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

The real estate excellence awards highlight the progress made by the players in the Nigerian real estate sector in advancing the sector’s contribution to the national gross domestic product (GDP) rating and shared prosperity in the year under review. It celebrates the successes of the players while encouraging them to do more.

Commenting on the award recognition, Mr Bartholomew Egbochie, the Chief Executive Officer, ATCO Homes, said, “We prioritise robust market operations that yield positive impacts on the economy and the lives of our customers. Most of our sprawling real estate products are located around the fast-growing Free Trade Zones, Ibeju-Lekki and Eti-Osa Corridor, Lagos, which promise huge returns for buyers; they are quite affordable considering the payment plans that we have put in place for all classes of buyers.

“Our customer satisfaction rating is unrivalled. We continue to provide affordable housing for the population while creating jobs for the active segment in line with the Federal Government’s economic development agenda. These double real estate excellence awards validate our impressive market performance. We thank the organisers of the awards for recognizing our contribution to the growth of the sector and the economy. We won’t rest on our oars. The awards certainly will motivate us to do more.”

Speaking on the industry awards, Mr Felix Nnuji, the event director of real estate excellence awards, said, “The real estate excellence awards continue to galvanize the players in the sector to deliver excellent products and services. This focus has yielded great results as players keep improving on their value delivery efforts. We congratulate the winners of this year’s awards for spearheading growth in the economy and generating jobs for the active segments.”

Remarkably, ATCO Homes has been attracting top recognitions for its robust productivity.